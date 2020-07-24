As North Stafford became the first school in Stafford County to reach a volleyball state championship match two years ago, there was a pivotal contest along the way.
In the Class 5 quarterfinals, the Wolverines hosted Stone Bridge. North Stafford rallied from 1–0 and 2–1 deficits to earn a hard-fought five-game victory.
They dispatched Freedom–South Riding 3–1 in the state semifinals before bowing out to Princess Anne in the state championship match at the College of William & Mary’s Kaplan Arena.
Still, North Stafford used a rare mix of talent and togetherness to make history in the county and become the Fredericksburg area’s first state finalist since Chancellor fell to Loudoun Valley in the Group AA championship in 2002.
That accomplishment propelled the 2018 Wolverines to Free Lance–Star team of the decade honors for 2010–19.
“I think the Stone Bridge game in the state quarterfinals was a huge win for us that year,” Wolverines head coach Nicole Candelora said. “That was a real statement game for us.”
Candelora said strong leadership and a desire to get past the state semifinals after falling to Tuscarora in that round in 2017 lifted the Wolverines to new heights.
North Stafford reached the state title game again in 2019 before falling to Frank Cox 3–2. Candelora said although the 2018 team was swept by Princess Anne, it played as a unit throughout the season. It wasn’t as heavily reliant on start outside hitter Victoria Barrett.
Barrett was a senior in 2019, but in her previous three seasons she played alongside fellow outside hitter Sydney Ferguson, who is now a rising sophomore at Penn State.
“It was nice having someone else to help carry the load,” Barrett said.
The Wolverines finished 20–3 in 2018. The final setback was a bit disheartening as they were overwhelmed by nerves and a deep and talented Princess Anne team. The Cavaliers were still smarting from a defeat to Tuscarora in the 2017 state semifinals and were determined not to have a repeat performance.
“They were solid all-around,” Candelora said. “We hadn’t really seen somebody that was as strong defensively and then they just had that powerhouse on the outside.”
That powerhouse was current University of Virginia rising sophomore Jayna Francis who went on to record 214 kills for the Cavaliers as a freshman in 2019.
The final game notwithstanding the 2018 Wolverines were special to Candelora. In addition to Barrett and Ferguson earning first-team All-Area honors that season, setter Mainerys Munoz along with Aubrey Lynch and Gabriella Figueroa were second-team all-Commonwealth District selections.
Ibby Allen and Annika Benson received honorable mention all-district recognition.
“They were really fun to be around,” Candelora said. “A lot of times in girls’ sports you have team drama. But they really jelled well together.”
