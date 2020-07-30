2017winterAAwrestling

Winter All-Area wrestler Russ Pierce of Brooke Point

WRESTLER OF THE DECADE

DAVID RECK, Colonial Forge

The 2012 All-Area wrestler of the year compiled a 168-24 career record, winning the prestigious Escape the Rock tournament and a 182-pound AAA state title as a senior. He went 38-10 in two seasons at Virginia Tech before suffering a career-ending back injury.

COACH OF THE DECADE

BILL SWINK, Colonial Forge

Before retiring in 2016, Swink led the Eagles to three state titles during the decade (2012, 15, 16) and continued to set a yet-unmatched standard for wrestling in the Fredericksburg area.

ALL-AREA TEAM

JOSH NAIL, Colonial Forge

This three-time All-Area selection won a pair of individual state titles with the Eagles despite not wrestling as a senior.

LEVIN ENGLMAN, Colonial Forge

A two-time state champion, Englman went on to garner Division-III All-America honors as a freshman at Ferrum College, where he holds a two-year record of 61-14.

JUNIOR BELTRAN, Mountain View

A four-time All-Area selection, Beltran went 54-1 as a senior in 2014 and was named FLS wrestler of the year.

BRUNO ALVES, Brooke Point

The 2020 All-Area wrestler of the year owns a pair of individual Class 5 titles and contributed to the Black-Hawks’ reign of four consecutive team state championships.

KOLIN JOHNSON, King George

The two-time Class 4 state champion posted a 54-2 record as a senior wrestling in the 132-pound weight class.

BRYAN RAMEY, Eastern View

A rare three-time state champion, Ramey went 62-3 as a senior wrestling at 132 pounds. He played lacrosse at Randolph College.

ELIJAH WHITE, Mountain View

As a senior, White posted a 49-1 record at 145 pounds, capping his career with an individual Class 5 state title. He’ll wrestle at American University.

Matt Mitchler, Mountain View-Mitchler overcame injuries to win a pair of Class 5 state titles at 145 and 152 pounds.

GIUSEPPI INSERRA, North Stafford

A former judo star, Inserra tossed aside North Stafford’s career wins record and claimed a 152-pound individual state title--in the same match.

RUSS PIERCE, Brooke Point

Pierce captured back-to-back Class 5 crowns at 195 pounds, finishing 48-2 as a junior. Named a NCWA All-American at the Apprentice School.

ZACH BROWN, Eastern View

The 2019 All-Area wrestler of the year went 34-2 as a senior and captured his second individual state title. Earned 16 wins as a freshman at VMI.

PATRICK GRAYSON, Colonial Forge

A two-time Class AAA state champion and Super 32 champ, Grayson went on to compile a 63-26 record at the University of Nebraska.

JUSTIN TRIBBLE, North Stafford

The 2011 All-Area wrestler of the year posted an immaculate 62-0 record as a senior, winning a 215-pound AAA state title.

HONORABLE MENTION

Julio Alegria, North Stafford

Chance Bowers, Orange

Eze Chukwuezi, Colonial Forge

Demetri Cox, Colonial Forge

James Dosado, Caroline

Michael Hayes, Colonial Forge

Eric Galloway, Culpeper

Marc Garofalo, Colonial Forge

Kaz Gootee, Massaponax

Ethan Indseth, King George

Willie Inserra, North Stafford

Jason Kaiser, Brooke Point

Chris Lee, Brooke Point

Jared Lough, Colonial Forge

Ramses Montalvo, Brooke Point

George Moseley, Culpeper

Shawn Murphy, Colonial Forge

Thomas Parsons, Massaponax

Chris Reynoso, Courtland

Bret Shurina, Eastern View

Drew Shurina, Eastern View

Logan Shurina, Eastern View

Kenny Smith, Riverbend

J.D. Stone, Colonial Forge

Jared Swan, Mountain View

Chris Vasquez, Mountain View

Dillon Werth, Eastern View

Robert Winters, Colonial Forge

