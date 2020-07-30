WRESTLER OF THE DECADE
DAVID RECK, Colonial Forge
The 2012 All-Area wrestler of the year compiled a 168-24 career record, winning the prestigious Escape the Rock tournament and a 182-pound AAA state title as a senior. He went 38-10 in two seasons at Virginia Tech before suffering a career-ending back injury.
COACH OF THE DECADE
BILL SWINK, Colonial Forge
Before retiring in 2016, Swink led the Eagles to three state titles during the decade (2012, 15, 16) and continued to set a yet-unmatched standard for wrestling in the Fredericksburg area.
ALL-AREA TEAM
JOSH NAIL, Colonial Forge
This three-time All-Area selection won a pair of individual state titles with the Eagles despite not wrestling as a senior.
LEVIN ENGLMAN, Colonial Forge
A two-time state champion, Englman went on to garner Division-III All-America honors as a freshman at Ferrum College, where he holds a two-year record of 61-14.
JUNIOR BELTRAN, Mountain View
A four-time All-Area selection, Beltran went 54-1 as a senior in 2014 and was named FLS wrestler of the year.
BRUNO ALVES, Brooke Point
The 2020 All-Area wrestler of the year owns a pair of individual Class 5 titles and contributed to the Black-Hawks’ reign of four consecutive team state championships.
KOLIN JOHNSON, King George
The two-time Class 4 state champion posted a 54-2 record as a senior wrestling in the 132-pound weight class.
BRYAN RAMEY, Eastern View
A rare three-time state champion, Ramey went 62-3 as a senior wrestling at 132 pounds. He played lacrosse at Randolph College.
ELIJAH WHITE, Mountain View
As a senior, White posted a 49-1 record at 145 pounds, capping his career with an individual Class 5 state title. He’ll wrestle at American University.
Matt Mitchler, Mountain View-Mitchler overcame injuries to win a pair of Class 5 state titles at 145 and 152 pounds.
GIUSEPPI INSERRA, North Stafford
A former judo star, Inserra tossed aside North Stafford’s career wins record and claimed a 152-pound individual state title--in the same match.
RUSS PIERCE, Brooke Point
Pierce captured back-to-back Class 5 crowns at 195 pounds, finishing 48-2 as a junior. Named a NCWA All-American at the Apprentice School.
ZACH BROWN, Eastern View
The 2019 All-Area wrestler of the year went 34-2 as a senior and captured his second individual state title. Earned 16 wins as a freshman at VMI.
PATRICK GRAYSON, Colonial Forge
A two-time Class AAA state champion and Super 32 champ, Grayson went on to compile a 63-26 record at the University of Nebraska.
JUSTIN TRIBBLE, North Stafford
The 2011 All-Area wrestler of the year posted an immaculate 62-0 record as a senior, winning a 215-pound AAA state title.
HONORABLE MENTION
Julio Alegria, North Stafford
Chance Bowers, Orange
Eze Chukwuezi, Colonial Forge
Demetri Cox, Colonial Forge
James Dosado, Caroline
Michael Hayes, Colonial Forge
Eric Galloway, Culpeper
Marc Garofalo, Colonial Forge
Kaz Gootee, Massaponax
Ethan Indseth, King George
Willie Inserra, North Stafford
Jason Kaiser, Brooke Point
Chris Lee, Brooke Point
Jared Lough, Colonial Forge
Ramses Montalvo, Brooke Point
George Moseley, Culpeper
Shawn Murphy, Colonial Forge
Thomas Parsons, Massaponax
Russ Pierce, Brooke Point
Paul Pierce, Brooke Point
Bryan Ramey, Eastern View
Chris Reynoso, Courtland
Bret Shurina, Eastern View
Drew Shurina, Eastern View
Logan Shurina, Eastern View
Kenny Smith, Riverbend
J.D. Stone, Colonial Forge
Jared Swan, Mountain View
Chris Vasquez, Mountain View
Dillon Werth, Eastern View
Robert Winters, Colonial Forge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.