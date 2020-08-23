Lightfoot wins two races, Humblet father-son split a pair at Dominion Raceway

Zack Lightfoot won two races and the father–son duo of Jimmy and Chris Humblet each won a race during competition Saturday night at Dominion Raceway.
Lightfoot claimed the checkered flag in both Virginia Racer features, and in the process took the points lead from Davey Callihan.
Callihan took the lead midway through the initial race until a caution with six laps to go. On the restart, Lightfoot passed Callihan, who attempted to who tuck in behind Lightfoot. Callihan made contact with Nick Leitz, sending him around, up the track and back into 12th place. On the next restart, Callihan blew his motor, ending his night, and Lightfoot crossed the finish line first by Logan Clark, Chris Donnelly, and Bradley Kilby.
Lightfoot started eighth in the second Virginia Racer event. He survived two cautions and took his second win of the night, his fourth on the year, and the points lead from Callihan.
In the Modified Division, Chris Humblet took the first twin (his third of the season) and father Jimmy (his second) claimed the second twin. Chris Humblet also gained ground on points leader Mike Rudy, who finished third and sixth respectively.
In the UCAR division, Alex Ayers took over the lead from points leader Cameron Ruggles after the first five laps and went on to post his first win of the year, as well as the points lead. Trevor Stinson, Don Schumann, Ruggles and Jon Pritt rounded out the top five.
Keith Riley won the Mini Stock feature over Kris Kurtz and Jessie Yopp. Kurtz still has a slim lead in the points with only four races left. In the Mini Cup feature, Tyler Warriner held off Johnny Shonk and Travis Roach to bring home the victory. In the inaugural Champ Karts race, Michael Flag took the checkered over Caleb Clinard and DJ Stoler.
