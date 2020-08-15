Longtime Rappahannock YMCA Stingrays swimming coach Herlinger retires

Bob Herlinger started swimming in 1958.

“Goggles,” he notes, “did not come into style until the 1970s.”

So it’s only natural that Herlinger sees the sport a bit differently from some of his contemporaries. Over the past two decades, his admittedly old-school vision has guided the Rappahannock YMCA Stingrays into uncharted waters—the good kind.

After a wildly successful turn at the helm, during which the organization grew by hundreds of swimmers and from one site to four, Herlinger is retiring. He coached his final practice on Friday.

“I never wanted to be on deck at age 70,” said Herlinger, who recently turned 68. “It’s just time to move on and do some different things.”

Herlinger’s 45-year coaching career crisscrossed the country from North Baltimore (where he founded Dunbar High School’s team) to Lancaster, Pa., Minnesota, Atlanta, and, finally, to Fredericksburg.

“In our job, you have to move to make money,” Herlinger said.