Courtland High School graduate Ryan McBroom went 0 for 4 in the Kansas City Royals' season-opening 2-0 loss to Cleveland Friday.
Andrew Knizner, whose mother hails from King George, was reinstated to the St. Louis Cardinals' roster Thursday as their third catcher behind Jadier Molina and Matt Wieters.
