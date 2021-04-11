Barnes, Callihan claim late model races at Dominion Raceway

The Geico of Fredericksburg late models were back at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg Saturday night for twin 60-lap races and they had a repeat and a first-time winner.

Sergio Pena looked like the car to beat in the opener after qualifying when he posted a 15.12 to take his first ever pole at Dominon. But with 16 laps to go, Pena cut a right front tire sending him straight into the outside wall. He walked away following the crash. Doug Barnes, last week’s feature winner, assumed the lead and never looked back taking his second feature win of the season. Mason Bailey was second and Grayson Cullather finished third.

The second twin saw Davey Callihan and John Goin race door to door before Callihan was able to make the pass and drive away for his first late model win since 2012. Rounding out the top three were Goin and Aaron Donnelly.

“I still don’t really believe it” Callihan said after the race. “We’ve been good, making gains on this new car, but really did not expect it to come to me like it did that last race.”

Peyton Sellers, last year’s Late Model points champion made his season debut Saturday night finishing 15th in the first feature and fourth in the second.