BASEBALL: 12/70 Stafford Warriors win Cal Ripken Virginia District 8 tournament

Stafford Warriors, a 12U All Star team

Stafford Warriors, a 12U All Star team, represented the Stafford Baseball League at the Cal Ripken 12/70 District 8 tournament in Nokesville.

The Stafford Warriors, a 12U All Star team, represented the Stafford Baseball League at the Cal Ripken 12/70 District 8 tournament in Nokesville and went undefeated to earn the district title. They faced teams from Brentsville and Manassas, defeating Manassas in the championship game. They advance to represent Stafford at the Babe Ruth Virginia State tournament in Rockville.

Nolan Jenkins, Brennan Simpson, Gavin Capko, Oliver Gavelek, Brant Fletcher, Logan Ballou and bat boy Ethan Duy are pictured on the front row.

Brandon Duy, Isaac Myers, Zack Cline, Kameron Leftridge, Lucas Jackson, Ryan Fletcher and Cohen Powell are pictured second row.

The team is managed by Brian Duy, with assistant managers Jason Simpson and Beau Ballou, pictured back row.

