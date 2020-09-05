Area baseball players in the pros

Courtland High School graduate Ryan McBroom broke the Kansas City Royals’ club record for pinch-hit home runs in a month with three in August, becoming the first American League player since 1953 to accomplish the feat. Entering play Saturday, he was batting .288 with five homers and nine RBIs.
Andrew Knizner, whose mother is a King George native, is batting .250 (4 for 16) with four RBIs in reserve catching duty for the St. Louis Cardinals. He was optioned to the team’s alternate training site Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!