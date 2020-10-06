Beasley returning to Rangers as third base coach in 2021

BEASLEY WILL BE BACK WITH TEXAS

Bowling Green native Tony Beasley will return for a seventh season as the Texas Rangers’ third base coach in 2021.

Beasley confirmed his retention Tuesday night on the same day that the Rangers announced they will not renew the contract of pitching coach Julio Rangel. He took the fall for a staff that compiled a 5.02 team ERA in the coronavirus-shortened season in which Texas finished with the American League’s worst record (22–38).

Beasley was named the Rangers’ third base coach in 2015. He missed the 2016 season while recovering from rectal cancer, but he has been cancer-free for several years.

—Steve DeShazo