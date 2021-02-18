Fredericksburg Nationals announce 2021 schedule

Baseball’s return to Fredericksburg, previously only the stuff of cracker-jack reveries and dollar beer night-inspired fever dreams, can now occupy another realm: your calendar.
The Fredericksburg Nationals will play their first home game on May 11, hosting the Delmarva Shorebirds for their first-ever homestand. The FredNats’ inaugural season officially kicks off a week earlier, on May 4, with a six-game road trip to take on the Lynchburg Hillcats.
Major League Baseball released schedules for all minor league levels at noon Thursday, including the 12-team Low-A East League, of which the FredNats are members. Fredericksburg belongs to that league’s North division, along with the Shorebirds, Hillcats, and Salem Red Sox.
The league also includes affiliates of the Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox, all of whom have played in a World Series within the past 10 years.
“This league really covers a span of the entire county as far as geography of [MLB] teams,” FredNats general manager Nick Hall said. “You’ll be able to see prospects from some really prominent teams out there.”
From May through September 2021, the FredNats will play a 120-game season, with those contests split evenly between the road and Fredericksburg. In an ordinary year, the schedule will feature 132 games and start roughly a month earlier.
Hall said the team plans to begin releasing its promotional schedule and game times within the next couple of weeks. On May 11, the FredNats fans will occupy a stadium that’s 100 percent operational; construction wrapped up months ago.
“Baseball is finally back, right here in Fredericksburg,” Hall said. “That’s something we’re excited to do for this community. I think it’s going to be an awesome first season, as weird as it may look.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco