Fredericksburg Nationals announce start times for inaugural season

Game times will be 7:05 p.m. for all Fredericksburg Nationals games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in their inaugural 2021 season.

Saturday games will begin at 6:05 p.m., according to the schedule announced by he team on Thursday.

The only day games will be held on the following Sundays: May 23, June 6, June 20 and Sept. 19 at 1:35 p.m., and July 4 at 4:05 p.m. The remaining Sunday home games will start at 6:05 p.m.

Current state regulations allow for 30 percent capacity in outdoor facilities. The FredNats are scheduled to open their season at Lynchburg on May 4 and host their long-awaited home opener on May 11 against Delmarva.