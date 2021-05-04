Fredericksburg Nationals' long-awaited debut has a forgettable outcome

At various points during the Fredericksburg Nationals’ inaugural game against the Lynchburg Hillcats, the MiLB.TV live feed cut out entirely.

In any event, it’s doubtful the FredNats or their supporters—who endured a pandemic-canceled 2020 season that was to have been the first in their new home—will care to preserve video evidence from Tuesday’s 16–3 season-opening loss.

Buried within the forgettable outcome were a handful of memorable moments. Geraldi Diaz’s opposite-field single in the first inning will go down as first hit in Fredericksburg Nationals history. Later, in the top of the seventh, Jake Randa crossed home plate for the FredNats’ first-ever run.

The rest of the night belonged to the host Hillcats. After plating a pair of runs in the first, they broke the game open with a six-run second inning that featured home runs by Micah Pries and Johnathan Rodriguez. Fredericksburg starting pitcher Leif Strom was tagged for seven earned runs in histwo innings of work.

After relieving Strom, Alfonso Hernandez righted the ship. The 21-year-old southpaw scattered five hits in three innings, striking out three Hillcats.