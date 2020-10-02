Fredericksburg Nationals to unveil wall honoring city's baseball history

The wall is only the most visible facet of what the parties envision as a five-year partnership. The team hopes to host groups of students and hold a series of guest lectures. Other initiatives will put game tickets in the hands of economically disadvantaged fans, Silber said.

Several years ago, when his family first contemplated moving their team from Woodbridge, Silber set about investigating Fredericksburg’s past with baseball. Among the first things he found was a five-page document with maps detailing the location of former ballparks scattered throughout the city. The author? Dovetail President Kerri Barile.

In 2013, during Fredericksburg’s flirtation with landing a different minor league affiliate, Barile went before the city council and outlined her findings.

“I was just blown away by the immediate connections I started coming across,” Barile said. “I read my memo about the history—at that point 160 years—and said this would continue it.

“Fast forward five years, got in touch with Seth and [Fredericksburg Area Museum president] Sara [Poore]. We were thrilled to come on board and build on that initial knowledge.”