FredNats dining offers something for everyone

IT’S FAIR TO SAY the Fredericksburg area’s appetite for baseball has been sated. The Fredericksburg Nationals’ inaugural season has offered everything we hoped for, from a source of community pride to a glimpse of some of the top talent in the Washington Nationals’ farm system (such as it is).
But what about our appetite for ballpark fare?
That’s the question I set out to answer last Sunday, when I attended my first FredNats game as a paying member of the public. After receiving assurances from our editor that I could expense anything and everything to be consumed, I purchased three tickets on the first-base line behind the visitor’s dugout and charted a course for the stadium with wife and toddler in tow.
We arrived just in time for the 6:05 p.m. first pitch and immediately set about curating our menu. There’s really no telling how long a 2-year-old will last in a novel environment, so time was of the essence.
Neither of us is a big drinker, but hey, if a local brewery is going to craft a drink in homage to George Washington’s childhood imaginary friend, we’re not going to not try it. In that spirit, my first stop was to Caroline Street Grill on the concourse. I ordered two Sluggin’ Gus 16-ounce tall boys ($9 each, but again, I’m expensing this).
The offering from 6 Bears & A Goat is the ballpark’s flagship beer, a blackberry blonde ale that bears the image of the FredNats’ very purple mascot on the can.
The word that kept coming to mind for both myself and my wife was “drinkable.” Make no mistake: this is a fruity quaff, but not cloyingly so. At 5 percent alcohol by volume, you’re not going to start slurring the lyrics to “Take me out the Ballgame,” and a low-to-mid IBU rating of 20 ensures your lips won’t mistake the Sluggin’ Gus for a hop-forward IPA.
It’s a good summertime beer, and baseball is a summertime game.
Because a purely liquid diet is a recipe for a bad time, we decided to get hot dogs from a concession stand behind home plate. George’s Dogs offers three specialty wieners: the crabby dog (crab queso and old bay seasoning) buffalo dog (whose bun comes loaded with blue cheese crumbles) and the BBQ dog, served with a pickle spear.
We ordered the crab and buffalo dogs ($8 each) and agreed that the latter was tastier. The combination of hot sauce and blue cheese worked well with the bun, which proved sturdy enough to support the generous amount of toppings. The crab dog wasn’t disgusting, which is to say it exceeded expectations.
By this point we were pretty full, but I considered it my duty to you, dear reader, to keep plugging away like a reliever without his best stuff. It was the third inning, and my daughter’s earlier cheers of “Yay, people!” had given way to mumbled threats of “take a nap at the baseball game.” She needed sustenance.
My daughter has food allergies (egg and sesame are the ones we know of), so we try to steer clear of the unknown. Scanning the options at the “Mess Hall” along the left-field concourse, I figured french fries were our safest bet. I also ordered a Beyond Burger ($8) and Chili-cheese nachos ($7). I may be expensing the tab, but take solace in knowing my stomach paid dearly.
I have no complaints whatsoever with the nachos, despite cubes of what I called “mystery meat” lurking in the chili.
“Very mysterious meat,” my wife countered.
They were cheesy and salty and delicious. My daughter thought so fondly of the fries ($4.50) as to offer some to the visiting Carolina Mudcats players through the field netting. (They declined). As for the Beyond Burger, it was prepared well and shows the team isn’t shaking off vegetarians/vegans.
Second course complete, we were running out of steam faster than Bartolo Colon attempting to leg out an inside-the-park home run. Not even the allure of a foam finger from the team store could keep my daughter—now more than an hour past bedtime—from nodding off in her seat.
Dessert would necessarily be a hit-and-run job. Scanning the concourse, “Cherry on Top” seemed like the place. I figured we’d get one of those little helmet bowls of soft-serve, but, alas, the ice cream machine was broken. Having patronized McDonald’s drive-throughs past midnight on several occasions, I was prepared for this eventuality and quickly audibled to a funnel cake ($6).
As the pitcher delivered mid-90s fastballs, we performed a similarly athletic feat—cramming fried dough topped with powdered sugar down our already-full gullets. Sick but oddly satisfied, we left the game.
It’s often been said: if you build it, they will come. In the case of FredNats Ballpark, just come hungry.
