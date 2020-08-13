FredNats manager Keister reflects on his bout with COVID-19

Each day, Keister, 49, received a call and an email from the state’s health department, ensuring he wasn’t venturing out. He didn’t—except to the mailbox on two occasions.

“That was like my big day,” he said.

Keister ultimately quarantined for three weeks, during which time his main symptom was persistent fatigue. Then, about a week ago, he began experiencing tightness in his chest.

Keister visited his local ER—which was packed—and explained that he was positive for COVID-19 and experiencing chest pains. Those, it seemed, were the magic words.

“Within five minutes I was hooked up to an EKG and two doctors were staring at me,” Keister said. “I was scared. I was more scared about what could happen.”

He’d read about the potential long-term effects of COVID-19, so the tightness, which he described as occurring at the top of each breath, was naturally concerning. Following a battery of tests including a chest X-Ray and measurement of his lung capacity, he was discharged.

“The doctor told me the virus got me pretty good but to build back up some strength and endurance,” Keister said.