FredNats manager Keister reflects on his bout with COVID-19

A quirk of spending most of one’s time in dugouts is that Tripp Keister never felt the need for a primary care physician. For eight months out of the year, if the Fredericksburg Nationals manager experienced any sort of medical issue, team doctors were but a call away.
That was never a problem, until a month ago.
“I wasn’t feeling right,” Keister said in a phone interview. “I know my body. I was just tired and couldn’t stop being tired. Little bit of sniffles. You get scared and wonder, do I have it?”
It being COVID-19, the pandemic illness that has claimed more 160,000 lives in the United States and, more trivially, ended Keister’s first season as Fredericksburg’s skipper before the first pitch.
Many testing sites in Keister’s home state of Delaware require a doctor’s order for testing, so it took some time before he found a drive-through location that was open to the general public and received a nasal swab.
“It felt like they were stabbing my brain,” he said.
Three days later, Keister’s fears were confirmed: he’d tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately went into isolation. His sister dropped off groceries, and his mom baked cookies and a meat lasagna. They used his garage keypad to ensure contactless deliveries.
Each day, Keister, 49, received a call and an email from the state’s health department, ensuring he wasn’t venturing out. He didn’t—except to the mailbox on two occasions.
“That was like my big day,” he said.
Keister ultimately quarantined for three weeks, during which time his main symptom was persistent fatigue. Then, about a week ago, he began experiencing tightness in his chest.
Keister visited his local ER—which was packed—and explained that he was positive for COVID-19 and experiencing chest pains. Those, it seemed, were the magic words.
“Within five minutes I was hooked up to an EKG and two doctors were staring at me,” Keister said. “I was scared. I was more scared about what could happen.”
He’d read about the potential long-term effects of COVID-19, so the tightness, which he described as occurring at the top of each breath, was naturally concerning. Following a battery of tests including a chest X-Ray and measurement of his lung capacity, he was discharged.
“The doctor told me the virus got me pretty good but to build back up some strength and endurance,” Keister said.
Despite contact tracing efforts and his own recollection, Keister doesn’t know how he contracted the virus. His worst fears centered around the possibility he’d infected others. Around the time he’d started to feel ill, Keister had spent time in close proximity to his 18-year-old son, who has since tested negative. Between their visits, he’d wiped down shared surfaces with Lysol.
“I was pretty diligent about it,” he said. “They don’t know. I think they’re trying to figure that out. I wear a mask and try to do everything properly.”
In the week since his scare and subsequent ER visit, Keister has made a point of running to rebuild his cardio fitness. He admitted that his bout with the virus, minor as it was, has shaped his evolving perspective on nationwide efforts to curb the pandemic.
“The one part that I do see is, I feel like this is what’s really driving the shutdowns and quarantines,” he said. “I’m healthy, I basically didn’t have many symptoms. As of now, I don’t feel like I’m having any lingering health effects.
“But if I were to give it to my mom or someone, that’s what scared me as much as anything: did I give it to my children, did I give it to someone else? So I see that part.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco
