Frizell homers three times as FredNats rout Wood Ducks

PHOTO: Fred Nats logo

Will Frizzell homered three times and drove in seven runs as the Fredericksburg Nationals routed visiting Down East 23–8 Friday night.

Frizzell hit three-run shots in the first and second innings and added a solo drive in the eighth as the FredNats pounded out 20 hits. 

James Wood went 4 for 6 and scored four times, and T.J. White and Cortland Lawson each finished with four RBIs. White led off Fredericksburg's 13-run seventh inning with a home run and added an RBI single later in the frame. Lawson also homered in the seventh.

Andry Lara, who suffered several tough-luck losses, improved to 3–7 despite allowing six runs (three earned) in five innings. He struck out five.

The FredNats and Wood Ducks continue their six-game series through Sunday.

