Frizell homers three times as FredNats rout Wood Ducks

Will Frizzell homered three times and drove in seven runs as the Fredericksburg Nationals routed visiting Down East 23–8 Friday night.

Frizzell hit three-run shots in the first and second innings and added a solo drive in the eighth as the FredNats pounded out 20 hits.

James Wood went 4 for 6 and scored four times, and T.J. White and Cortland Lawson each finished with four RBIs. White led off Fredericksburg's 13-run seventh inning with a home run and added an RBI single later in the frame. Lawson also homered in the seventh.

Andry Lara, who suffered several tough-luck losses, improved to 3–7 despite allowing six runs (three earned) in five innings. He struck out five.

The FredNats and Wood Ducks continue their six-game series through Sunday.