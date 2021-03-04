High school football preview capsules

OTHER GAMES

Mountain View (1-1) at Colonial Forge (1-1), Friday, 6 p.m.: Coming off their first win, the Wildcats face an Eagles team out to rebound from a 28-7 loss to Riverbend. Mountain View’s defense held North Stafford to two second-half first downs to augment QB A.Z. Hernandez’s two TDs (one rushing, one passing).

North Stafford (0-1) at Stafford (0-1) Friday, 6 p.m.: Each team is still seeking its first win of the season. The Wolverines will try to get RB Tevin White untracked against an Indians defense that had a week off after allowing 301 rushing yards to Massaponax in its opener.

Monticello (1-1) at Louisa (2-0) Friday, 6:30 p.m.: The young Lions aim for their 33rd straight regular-season victory after topping Orange 44-20 last week behind Kalup Shelton’s 204 rushing yards and three TDs.

Charlottesville (0-2) at Orange (0-1), Friday, 6:30 p.m.: The Hornets couldn’t hold an early lead in last week’s 44-20 loss to Louisa and hope to rebound against the Black Knights, who fell 49-0 to the same Lions two weeks ago.