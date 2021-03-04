High school football preview capsules

THIS WEEKEND’S HOT TICKETS
RIVERBEND (2-0) at MASSAPONAX (2-0), Friday 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Massaponax won 49-21 in 2019.
Last week: Riverbend defeated Colonial Forge 28-7; Massaponax defeated Brooke Point 49-0.
Tonight’s game: Off to their first 2-0 start since 2013, the Bears will face another tough test against the Panthers, who have rolled up a combined 111 points in their two victories. Riverbend’s defense thwarted Colonial Forge’s passing game last week but faces a different challenge against Massaponax’s triple option, which churned up 411 rushing yards against Brooke Point. Riverbend coach Nathan Yates is a former Massaponax assistant.
EASTERN VIEW (2-0) at COURTLAND (2-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Eastern View won 49-6 in 2019.
Last week: Eastern View defeated James Monroe 14-13; Courtland defeated Caroline 73-0.
Saturday’s game: Having already surpassed their 2019 win total, the Cougars aim to take control of the Battlefield District race against the Cyclones, who have won or shared the past x district titles. Sean Wray’s two return touchdowns and a team rushing effort of 300 yards last Saturday helped J.C. Hall become the school’s winningest coach with his 129th victory. The Cyclones have had to dig deep and rally for each of their first two victories. Daniel Taylor’s two fourth-quarter TD catches were critical in last week’s win over James Monroe, five days after a late pick-six helped Eastern View edge Caroline.
OTHER GAMES
Mountain View (1-1) at Colonial Forge (1-1), Friday, 6 p.m.: Coming off their first win, the Wildcats face an Eagles team out to rebound from a 28-7 loss to Riverbend. Mountain View’s defense held North Stafford to two second-half first downs to augment QB A.Z. Hernandez’s two TDs (one rushing, one passing).
North Stafford (0-1) at Stafford (0-1) Friday, 6 p.m.: Each team is still seeking its first win of the season. The Wolverines will try to get RB Tevin White untracked against an Indians defense that had a week off after allowing 301 rushing yards to Massaponax in its opener.
Monticello (1-1) at Louisa (2-0) Friday, 6:30 p.m.: The young Lions aim for their 33rd straight regular-season victory after topping Orange 44-20 last week behind Kalup Shelton’s 204 rushing yards and three TDs.
Charlottesville (0-2) at Orange (0-1), Friday, 6:30 p.m.: The Hornets couldn’t hold an early lead in last week’s 44-20 loss to Louisa and hope to rebound against the Black Knights, who fell 49-0 to the same Lions two weeks ago.
King George (1-0) at James Monroe (0-1), Saturday, noon: Rested after an opening win over Chancellor, the Foxes aim to avenge their 22-21 loss to JM in 2019. The Yellow Jackets hope to regroup after a disappointing loss to Eastern View in which Aidan Ryan threw as many interceptions (three) as completions.
Chancellor (1-1) at Caroline (0-2), Saturday, 3 p.m.: The Chargers will seek a second straight win after QB Trevin Edwards accounted for 351 yards and four TDs against Spotsylvania last week. After nearly upsetting Eastern View in their opener, the Cavaliers took a big step backwards last week in a 73-0 loss to Courtland.
Culpeper (0-1) at Liberty-Bealeton (0-1), Saturday, 11:30 a.m.: The Blue Devils will be seeking their first points of the season after dropping an opening 20-0 decision to Fauquier on the same field they’ll play on Saturday.
-Steve DeShazo