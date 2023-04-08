Brady House’s recollections of the crowd at Virginia Credit Union Stadium proved accurate on Friday night, with one exception.

“I knew that it was going to be electric,” said House, the Washington Nationals’ 2021 first-round draft pick, “ but I didn’t know that it was going to be that loud.”

Making his return to Fredericksburg’s lineup, House raised the decibel level to a fever pitch when he laced a seventh-inning offering off the scoreboard in right-center field, lifting the FredNats to a 4–1 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats in their season opener.

The FredNats received five scoreless innings from starting pitcher Jake Bennett. The 22-year-old southpaw struck out eight and allowed just one hit — an infield single — in what can only be considered a masterful professional debut. Bennett didn’t issue a walk, throwing 48 of his 60 pitches for strikes.

Early rain didn’t dampen turnout in the slightest, as a franchise-record 5,159 fans came out to see Fredericksburg open its third season as Washington’s Low-A affiliate. As the national anthem crescendoed, a pair of V–22 Ospreys appeared from the horizon beyond center field.

Flyover aside, the fastest airborne objects of the evening came off the bat of center fielder Elijah Green, who went 2 for 4 with a double and stole a pair of bases in his full-season debut. Green’s line-drive single in the second inning had a recorded exit velocity of 109 mph, according to a tweet from the Nationals’ player development department.

Second baseman Sammy Infante went 3 for 4 for Fredericksburg, which earned a measure of revenge against a Hillcats squad that ended its season in the Carolina League playoffs last fall. With 13 hits, Fredericksburg teased the potential of a lineup that features eight of Washington’s top-30 prospects, according to mlb.com.

Christian Ciuffetelli pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save, triggering the first fireworks celebration of the season.

FredNats general manager Nick Hall noted that the team missed topping the Carolina League in attendance last season by a grand total of 25 fans. With a roster featuring intriguing talent, Hall doesn’t anticipate any problem filling the seats this summer.

“I wonder how long we’re going to be able to hang out with them,” he said with a laugh. “We’d love to keep them all year long, but this is the type of talent you’re going to see playing for the Washington Nationals in a short amount of time.”