Lambros, Craig expect to hear their names called in MLB draft

Craig grew up in Atlanta, but he moved to Maryland with his mother as a teen and played for Riverdale Baptist. When that school dropped its powerful program in 2019, Craig landed at W&L and earned All-Area honors.

Even at small schools in Montross and Louisburg, word of his talent spread quickly.

“There were more scouts at our games this year than in any of my six years coaching here,” Herring said. “I can’t say they were at every game, but when they were here, the majority of their eyes were on him. They were interested in games, practices, they wanted to see him take batting practice.”

N.C. State, located roughly 30 miles from Louisburg, signed Craig last fall. The Wolfpack made a surprising run to the 2021 College World Series, but a COVID-19 outbreak ended their hopes three wins short of a title.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened,” Craig said, “but hopefully if I head there, I can help them get back to that position and maybe even win a national championship.”

Since their school seasons ended, both players have stayed busy. Lambros played for the Peninsula Pilots of the Gulf Coast League, a summer league for college players, and Craig suited up for Covington of the Valley League.