The Fredericksburg Nationals will have a new general manager, and he’s already familiar with the organization’s inner workings.

Nick Hall, who has held that role since the team came to Fredericksburg four years ago, is resigning to take a vice president position with St. Louis City FC, the MLS franchise in his home state.

In his place, Robbie Perry has been promoted to interim general manager and “will be responsible for all FredNats’ activities and operations,” according to a news release from the team.

Perry, who has also been with the FredNats from their inception, currently serves as the team’s assistant general manager and vice president of Creative Services.

Hall, who earned the cheeky moniker “Crazy Pants GM” for his preference for loud trousers, “was the impetus that led to building the strongest fan base in Minor League Baseball and creating a first-class experience for all fans who enter Virginia Credit Union Stadium,” representatives of the Silber family wrote in the release.