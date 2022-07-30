Minor league baseball: FredNats rally late to defeat Red Sox

Will Frizzell hit doubles in subsequent innings to drive in three runs and help the Fredericksburg Nationals rally from a 6–2 deficit and defeat the Salem Red Sox 9–6 Friday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The FredNats scored three runs in the seventh and four in the eighth to take the lead. Tyler Schoff (4–3) made it stand up with 1 2/3 innings of no-run relief that included three strikeouts. Viandel Pena had three hits and scored two runs for the FredNats (53–41). Starting pitcher Pablo Aldonis gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings.