Minor league baseball: Lowery to return as FredNats manager in 2023

Fredericksburg Nationals fans will see a familiar figure occupying the third-base coach’s box this season.
The Washington Nationals organization announced its minor league coaching staffs on Wednesday morning, with Jake Lowery reprising his role as FredNats manager. Lowery, 32, led Fredericksburg (75—55) to a second-half Carolina League title and playoff appearance in his first season at the helm.
This coming season is Lowery’s third coaching within the Nationals’ farm system; the former James Madison University standout catcher managed Washington’s Florida Complex League team in 2021. Also returning are hitting coach Delwyn Young and development coach Carmelo Jaime.
Fredericksburg will feature a new pitching coach in Justin Lord, who coached in Double-A Harrisburg last season. Lord replaces Joel Hanrahan, who bumps up a level to High-A Wilmington.
People are also reading…
Other new additions to the FredNats’ 2023 staff include athletic trainer Jacob Meyer, strength and conditioning coach Nathan Sier and performance analyst Josh Freligh.
Fredericksburg opens the 2023 season on April 7, hosting the Lynchburg Hillcats at 7:05 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.