Thursday’s game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 13, Hillcats 4: Fredericksburg used four straight RBI singles to break open a 3–3 game in the top of the fourth inning and roll to a nine-run victory over host Lynchburg.

Sammy Infante, Daylen Lile, Brady House and Paul Witt off Wardquelin Vasquez (1–1) to help the FredNats (5–12) snap a skid. Roismar Quintana hit a fifth-inning grand slam to seal the victory.

Riley Cornelio (1–2) gave up four runs over five innings, but he still earned the win. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four.

The teams continued their series Friday night.