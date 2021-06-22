Aaron Barrett rehabs with FredNats

The irony of ‘90s night wasn’t lost on Aaron Barrett.
As he warmed up in the Fredericksburg Nationals bullpen on Saturday evening, the 33-year-old reliever wore a jersey plastered with a tapestry of frozen Windows 95 dialog boxes and a hat featuring the decade’s iconic “jazz spray” cup design.
Scenes from the Nickelodeon game show “Legends of the Hidden Temple” flashed on the jumbotron as he jogged to the mound in the top of the fifth inning with the FredNats trailing the Lynchburg Hillcats 5–0.
Barrett experienced each of those nostalgic references firsthand. His current teammates? Not so much.
“He was saying how crazy it is that we have guys born in the 2000s,” recalled fellow reliever Tanner Driskill, who also played alongside Barrett with the Auburn Doubledays in 2018.
Barrett’s first comeback story has already been written. A 6-foot-3 right-hander who made his major league début with the Washington Nationals in 2014, he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015. The following summer, his right arm snapped during a simulated game in Florida.
For four years, he toiled through rehab to climb back to the big leagues, finally reaching that emotional summit on Sept. 7, 2019. He made three appearances with the Nationals that fall and two during a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Then, while throwing a live batting session during this past spring training, his right knee buckled. Before he knew it, Barrett was back in Washington for surgery to repair a torn meniscus and clean up cartilage.
“The first thing that came into my mind was honestly, ‘Is this it?’ ” Barrett recalled. “Just the unknown. After you have that little bit of a pity party for yourself, you say, ‘Screw it, put your head down and let’s get back to work.’ ”
Last Thursday, Barrett drove up from Florida and reported to the FredNats, where he’s surrounded by players up to 15 years his junior.
Barrett’s stay in Fredericksburg will be short. While he doesn’t know the exact duration of his time in the Low-A East League, by rule minor league rehab assignments are limited to 21 days.
But he’s determined to make the most of it—both on the mound, where he’ll work out residual timing kinks stemming from the injury and in the clubhouse, through his interactions with a younger generation of players just getting acclimated to professional baseball.
When Barrett was matriculating through the Nationals’ minor league system in the early 2010s, he benefited from veterans who showed him the ropes. He always remembered the gesture, and now it’s his turn.
“I told the guys, ‘I’m an open book,’ ” Barrett said. “If there’s one little thing that I say to a guy in the bullpen, and he takes that and it might spark plug his career and help him make it to the big leagues, I feel like I fulfilled my duty.”
Fredericksburg pitching coach Pat Rice observed that the FredNats don’t have a coach stationed in the bullpen. At least, they didn’t until Barrett arrived.
“If it’s the right guy who comes down [for rehab], your team can get more information from him than you can from me or anybody else for however long they’re here,” Rice said.
Barrett didn’t fly through the Nationals’ farm system; he grinded for five seasons. He wasn’t regarded as a prospect; just a guy who learned how to pitch.
“He’s got all the credibility in the world,” said Driskill, who was promoted to High-A Wilmington on Monday.
Barrett’s ethos only got a boost from his performance on Saturday night. In his lone inning of work, Barrett’s fastball hovered around 94 mph and twice touched 95, per the ballpark stadium gun. He struck out four—yes four—Hillcats while allowing only meek contact. Of the two hits he yielded, one was a broken-bat bloop and the other a seeing-eye ground ball.
For more than two years, a documentary crew has been shadowing Barrett, chronicling his comeback. A pair of cameramen were at FredNats Ballpark on Saturday to film the latest scene.
The movie just keeps getting better.
