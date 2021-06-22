Aaron Barrett rehabs with FredNats

Then, while throwing a live batting session during this past spring training, his right knee buckled. Before he knew it, Barrett was back in Washington for surgery to repair a torn meniscus and clean up cartilage.

“The first thing that came into my mind was honestly, ‘Is this it?’ ” Barrett recalled. “Just the unknown. After you have that little bit of a pity party for yourself, you say, ‘Screw it, put your head down and let’s get back to work.’ ”

Last Thursday, Barrett drove up from Florida and reported to the FredNats, where he’s surrounded by players up to 15 years his junior.

Barrett’s stay in Fredericksburg will be short. While he doesn’t know the exact duration of his time in the Low-A East League, by rule minor league rehab assignments are limited to 21 days.

But he’s determined to make the most of it—both on the mound, where he’ll work out residual timing kinks stemming from the injury and in the clubhouse, through his interactions with a younger generation of players just getting acclimated to professional baseball.

When Barrett was matriculating through the Nationals’ minor league system in the early 2010s, he benefited from veterans who showed him the ropes. He always remembered the gesture, and now it’s his turn.