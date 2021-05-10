After a long wait, Fredericksburg Nationals hope for home improvement

On a handful of occasions last week, Fredericksburg Nationals outfielder Jake Randa found himself the target of hecklers at Bank of the James Stadium, where the FredNats opened their season with a six-game road series against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

But Randa wasn’t put off by the taunting. If anything, he was tickled. After more than a year away from anything resembling organized baseball, hostile fans were better than none.

“That felt right,” he said with a laugh on Monday. “It felt like we were back. It kind of felt normal for once. There hasn’t been much normal in the past year and a half.”

Randa and his teammates are all but assured a warmer welcome on Tuesday night, when they take the field for the first home game in Fredericksburg Nationals history. The FredNats host the Delmarva Shorebirds at 7:15 p.m.

Prior to Tuesday’s first pitch, the FredNats will have only used their new home once, for a brief workout prior to hitting the road for their first series. Even with that small sample size, the facilities made an impression.

“It definitely feels like a very nice ballpark,” Randa said of the stadium, which seats 5,000 at full capacity and features a 360-degree walkable concourse. “It’s going to be a really good environment.”