Amid the losses, Fredericksburg Nationals had some highlights in inaugural season

Fredericksburg Nationals manager Mario Lisson once said that he has until 7:04 p.m. each night to develop players. After that, his focus shifts to winning a baseball game.
Well, the clock has officially struck midnight on the FredNats’ long-awaited first season. What began with anticipation, COVID-19 restrictions and losing ended on a high note Sunday with Fredericksburg’s 6–2 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats.
Along the way, there were streaks—both good and bad—breakout stars, and memorable moments aplenty. There may not be another first pitch until April, but here’s our offering: a recap of the top storylines from an unforgettable first season.
A SLOW START
Hey, no one expected Fredericksburg’s new minor-league team to be a juggernaut right off the bat, but it’s equally doubtful that anyone could have predicted the full extent of their growing pains.
The FredNats dropped their first 15 games, eclipsing the ignominy of the 2008 Lehigh Valley (Pa.) IronPigs, who began their inaugural campaign 0–11. At the height of their early ineptitu–de, the FredNats maintained a minors-worst minus-114 run differential.
The breakthrough came on May 21, when Karlo Seijas tossed seven scoreless innings, and the FredNats rallied for a 2–1 home victory over the Salem Red Sox.
the family business
The FredNats’ opening day roster featured four MLB legacies, or players whose fathers played in the major leagues.
Infielder Jake Boone is actually the third in a line of professional baseball players, following his father Bret and his grandfather Bob. Outfielder Jake Randa (father Joe) and relievers Tanner Driskill (father Travis) and Davis Moore were similarly following in dad’s footsteps. Driskill was promoted to Wilmington but subsequently released, while Moore ended the season in High-A.
Boone and Randa finished their respective first professional seasons in Fredericksburg, where they became fan favorites based on more than just name recognition.
Punchout Parker
If you came to see solid, bat-to-ball contact, you were sorely disappointed whenever Mitchell Parker took the mound for the FredNats.
The southpaw showcased a knack for getting whiffs and was named Low-A East pitcher of the week twice. He earned a promotion midway through the summer.
Parker, 21, continued to miss bats up in Wilmington, concluding his first pro season with 144 strikeouts, 85 of which came as a FredNat.
Mendez goes streaking
One of the few FredNats who remained consistent at the plate despite his team’s offensive struggles was Ricardo Mendez.
The Venezuelan-born outfielder caught fire during the month of July, hitting safely in 19 straight games. When it ended, Mendez’s streak stood as the longest in the Low-A East league.
It didn’t go unnoticed, either, as Mendez was promoted to High-A Wilmington on Aug 17. He finished the 2021 season with a combined .287 batting average, including a .289 mark in 225 at-bats with Fredericksburg.
A grand walk-off
Perhaps the most dramatic mic drop and (bat flip) of the season came courtesy of FredNats first baseman Kevin Strhoschein.
On July 6, Strohschein came to bat with the bases loaded in the 10th inning of a 3–3 game, and proceeded to golf a walk-off grand slam onto the left-field concourse to punctuate a home victory over Kannapolis Cannonballers.
Strohschein, who was promoted to High-A Wilmington later in the month, swung at the first pitch he saw.
“Right there, you just don’t want to strike out,” he said at the time.
No hits, no problem
A rainout set the stage for the first no-hitter in FredNats’ team history. In the first game of an Aug. 11 doubleheader against the Salem Red Sox, three FredNats pitchers (Gilberto Chu, Amos Willingham and Leif Strom) combined for a seven-inning no hitter.
The trio’s feat marked just the fifth no-no for a franchise that traces its history to the Alexandria Dukes in 1978.
“No-hitters are obviously pretty rare, so hopefully we’ll have the record for a while,” Willingham said at the time.
A new Baker in town
Darren Baker grew up around baseball. He served as a bat boy in the World Series and was famously whisked away from a collision at the plate by the San Francisco Giants’ J.T. Snow.
Still, he admits he was surprised when the Nationals called his name in July.
Baker, the son of ex-Washington manager Dusty Baker, was taken in the 10th round and immediately set about quashing any and all questions of nepotism.
Baker, 22, finished his short stint in Fredericksburg with a .333 batting average in 81 at-bats.
“I know how to separate what my dad did and what I do,” he said. “To everybody here, I’m just another guy. That’s how I like it.”
