Amid the losses, Fredericksburg Nationals had some highlights in inaugural season

One of the few FredNats who remained consistent at the plate despite his team’s offensive struggles was Ricardo Mendez.

The Venezuelan-born outfielder caught fire during the month of July, hitting safely in 19 straight games. When it ended, Mendez’s streak stood as the longest in the Low-A East league.

It didn’t go unnoticed, either, as Mendez was promoted to High-A Wilmington on Aug 17. He finished the 2021 season with a combined .287 batting average, including a .289 mark in 225 at-bats with Fredericksburg.

A grand walk-off

Perhaps the most dramatic mic drop and (bat flip) of the season came courtesy of FredNats first baseman Kevin Strhoschein.

On July 6, Strohschein came to bat with the bases loaded in the 10th inning of a 3–3 game, and proceeded to golf a walk-off grand slam onto the left-field concourse to punctuate a home victory over Kannapolis Cannonballers.

Strohschein, who was promoted to High-A Wilmington later in the month, swung at the first pitch he saw.

“Right there, you just don’t want to strike out,” he said at the time.

No hits, no problem