Area baseball players in the pros
Courtland High School graduate Ryan McBroom hit his Triple-A East League-leading16th home run, a three-run shot, in Omaha’s 10-6 win over St. Paul on July 4. He’s batting .255 with 40 RBIs.

Andrew Knizner, whose mother is a King George County native, is batting .186 with two RBIs as the St. Louis Cardinals’ backup catcher. behind Yadier Molina.

Orange High School graduate Bradley Hanner earned the win as Low-A Fort Myers (Fla.) edged Bradenton 5–4 Friday. He is 1–1 with a 7.40 ERA and two saves in 12 appearances.

Mountain View High School graduate Dylan Hall remains on the injured list at Double-A Binghamton (N.Y.). He is 0–2 with a 10.32 ERA in three minor-league starts this season.

