As his bat heats up, FredNats' Jake Randa has some skin in the game

Jake Randa’s meticulous off-day skin care regimen has made the outfielder an object of ridicule for his Fredericksburg Nationals teammates.
“There are some salt rubs I do,” Randa said. “I get made fun of for it, but it makes me feel relaxed.”
Randa’s complexion isn’t the only thing appearing revitalized these days; his swing looks smoother than ever.
Randa, a 13th-round pick of the Washington Nationals in 2019, is hitting .248 with a team-high 34 RBIs. Those numbers might sound modest, but they represent an absolute boon compared to a start that saw him straddling the Mendoza line on a good day.
He pinpoints the turnaround to a series at Delmarva in late June.
“I didn’t get a hit the entire week,” Randa recalled.
Upon returning to FredNats Ballpark the following Tuesday, he immediately sought out hitting coach Jorge Mejia. Together, they worked to overhaul Randa’s stance, lowering his hands so that his bat rests on his back shoulder prior to the pitch.
The following week, when Nationals roving hitting coordinator Troy Gingrich came to Fredericksburg, Randa redoubled his commitment to the tweaks.
At that point, he felt like there was nothing to lose.
“I bought into it, going in blind,” Randa said. “For a guy like me who’s not a plus-plus defender, I have to be able to hit.”
Randa’s unwavering faith in Fredericksburg’s coaching staff has been richly rewarded. In July, he batted .318 with a team-high 10 doubles. That mirrors the FredNats’ uptick in team batting average during the month, which saw it rise to a season-high .266.
Some of Randa’s improvement can be attributed to a more informed approach at the plate.
“I think he’s more ready to hit now,” FredNats manager Mario Lisson said. “He’s not guessing as much as he used to.
“Guys, when they come to this level, you face a lot of pitchers that can throw breaking balls and control them. [Hitters] start guessing. He’s getting to the point where he doesn’t think about it any more and he’s staying on the fastball.”
There was one other thing that helped.
At his offensive nadir, Randa called his dad. The two talk almost every day, and Joe Randa, who played 10-plus major-league seasons, has a saying that fit the situation perfectly: “don’t dig yourself in a hole you can’t get out of.”
The implication is simple: slumps will inevitably occur, but you can’t let them bury you in self-doubt. That rings especially true for Randa, who’s playing his first full professional slate after spending 2019 with the [formerly] short-season Auburn (N.Y.) Doubledays.
“I always tell him, the mentally strong survive,” Joe Randa said. “It was a good test for him to go through hard times. I’m really proud of him for navigating through a hard time. When there are others, he can use this.”
