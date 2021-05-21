As losses pile up, winless FredNats and fans try to "keep the faith"

In recent days, a meme Twitter account with the handle @didthefrednatswin has sprung up. To date, each of its posts have consisted of two characters: no.

Broadcaster Erik Bremer has had a unique vantage point for each of Fredericksburg’s defeats. Bremer, who’s been calling minor league games since 2017, has attempted to straddle a fine line between reality and comic relief in the booth.

“You want to level with the audience, because you want to respect their intelligence and they can see, they can hear that this is not the way the FredNats wanted to start their season,” he said. “You can’t lie to them, but you also don’t want to pile on, either.

“You just try and present the facts as they present themselves and trust that the audience can keep the faith for another day.”

So far, the FredNats themselves haven’t lost hope, just games. Manager Mario Lisson is a self-proclaimed vibes guy, and the only finger pointing inside the clubhouse has been that of inward thumbs. He’s tried to be frank with his players, especially when yet another deficit gives way to a defeatist sense of déjà vu.

“It’s hard not to think, ‘here we go again,’” Lisson said. “I keep challenging them to fight that thought.”