As losses pile up, winless FredNats and fans try to "keep the faith"

The opening riff of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” reverberated through the stadium speakers on an unseasonably balmy Thursday afternoon at FredNats Ballpark.
Around 3 p.m., its winless occupants gathered in left field, then fanned out into a stretching circle to loosen up for what would be another setback, a 14–1 loss to the Salem Red Sox later that night.
If the Fredericksburg Nationals’ inaugural season were a Southern folk ballad, one or two players might well have considered wagering their souls in exchange for a victory.
With an 0–15 record entering Friday’s game against Salem, these FredNats aren’t just bad—they’re historically inept.
“I think a win right now would be worth about 10 wins,” said pitching coach Pat Rice, whose creative math would still leave the FredNats five games under the .500 mark with a victory.
Fredericksburg’s .164 team batting average ranks dead last in the 12-team Low-A East League. The pitching hasn’t been any better; the FredNats’ team ERA of 8.09 represented the highest such mark across all 120 teams in minor league baseball this season.
Opponents have outscored Fredericksburg, 154–39, a differential of 115.
Statistics speak for themselves, but there are other explanations for Fredericksburg’s futility. The pandemic, while obvious, doesn’t account for the fact that no other minor-league club had a season in 2020, either.
More likely, the FredNats’ woes are just the most glaring manifestation of a farm system that has fallen into disrepair.
Earlier this year, MLB.com ranked the Washington Nationals’ minor league system 30th out of 30 teams, citing a dearth of young talent beyond promising pitchers Cade Cavalli and Jackson Rutledge.
Prior to the arrival of Jeremy De La Rosa and Viandel Pena last week, Fredericksburg’s roster featured none of the Nationals organization’s top 30 prospects, according to several publications.
Nationals assistant general manager/player development Mark Scialabba put it bluntly when discussing Fredericksburg’s roster in a press conference earlier this month: “There’s prospects lists, and then there’s everybody else.”
In essence, the 2021 FredNats were stocked with the last scraps of an already-bare cupboard.
The 29 players currently wearing Fredericksburg uniforms had no say in their assignments, nor do they have any basis for comparison to what they’re currently experiencing.
“This is brand new,” said shortstop Junior Martina, glancing over his shoulder as if divulging a secret. “For me, I’ve never been on a team that this happened to.”
Few have. Though minor-league records are notoriously nebulous, sources point to the 1954 Jackson (Tenn.) Generals as having posted the longest win streak by any team to start a season at 26 games. The FredNats could tie that mark on June 2. Their 0–15 start has already surpassed the 0–11 2008 Lehigh Valley (Pa.) Iron Pigs as the worst recognized start by a new minor league affiliate.
In recent days, a meme Twitter account with the handle @didthefrednatswin has sprung up. To date, each of its posts have consisted of two characters: no.
Broadcaster Erik Bremer has had a unique vantage point for each of Fredericksburg’s defeats. Bremer, who’s been calling minor league games since 2017, has attempted to straddle a fine line between reality and comic relief in the booth.
“You want to level with the audience, because you want to respect their intelligence and they can see, they can hear that this is not the way the FredNats wanted to start their season,” he said. “You can’t lie to them, but you also don’t want to pile on, either.
“You just try and present the facts as they present themselves and trust that the audience can keep the faith for another day.”
So far, the FredNats themselves haven’t lost hope, just games. Manager Mario Lisson is a self-proclaimed vibes guy, and the only finger pointing inside the clubhouse has been that of inward thumbs. He’s tried to be frank with his players, especially when yet another deficit gives way to a defeatist sense of déjà vu.
“It’s hard not to think, ‘here we go again,’” Lisson said. “I keep challenging them to fight that thought.”
The FredNats have tried everything under the vast umbrella of baseball superstition to coax out an elusive first win.
“All our jerseys, all our hats, pants up, pants down,” Lisson said.
Some have turned to divine intervention.
“I believe that God will lead us to our first victory,” said De La Rosa said Friday, during a Zoom conference with Lisson serving as translator.
Several players hypothesized that once that first win comes, the victories will come in droves. But therein lies the pressure.
“You’re warming up in the bullpen in a tie game, and you’re like, ‘OK, this could be it, this could be the one,’” reliever Tanner Driscoll said.
“It’s going to turn. It has to, right?”
