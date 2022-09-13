 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Austin training with USA Basketball World Cup team

Austin

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shakira Austin is headed to Australia.

The Fredericksburg resident one of 12 players currently training with USA Basketball’s women’s national team in preparation for the FIBA World Cup, which begins Sept. 22 in Sydney.

The U.S. team has been practicing in Las Vegas and will leave for Sydney this week. USA Basketball will name its final roster before the tournament begins as the Americans seek their fourth straight World Cup title.

Six players who are currently competing in the WNBA finals are also in the pool of players and will join the team after the series concludes.

It’s been a busy year for Austin, who was named to the WNBA’s all-rookie team after the Washington Wizards. They made her the third overall pick in last spring’s draft out of Mississippi, where she earned all-Southeastern Conference honors.

A 6-foot-5 center, Austin averaged 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. She started 32 games and ranked sixth in the league among all players in field goal percentage (.547) and second among rookies in rebounds and third in scoring.

Her coach with the Mystics, Mike Thibault, is an assistant on the national team’s staff, which is led by Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

