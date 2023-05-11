Branden Boissiere drove in four runs as the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals topped the Carolina Mudcats 8-3 Wednesday night in a Carolina League baseball game in Zebulon, N.C.

Boissiere tripled home Brady House in the fourth inning to give the FredNats a 2-0 lead and added a three-run home run in the eighth to break open a close game. House and Daylen Lile each went 2 for 4 and scored twice as Fredericksburg won for their second straight night.