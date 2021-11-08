Courtland grad Ryan McBroom signs to play baseball in Japan

Ryan McBroom speaks little Japanese. But at many of his minor-league baseball games this season, the Courtland High School graduate noticed scouts from teams across the globe in the stands.

They included representatives from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League. Despite the language difference, they proved to be very persuasive. And last week, McBroom signed to play for the Hiroshima Carp in 2022.

“Baseball, especially for a guy like me, is all about timing,” McBroom said in a telephone interview Sunday. “Anytime somebody wants you, it’s a good thing. They were offering $1 million, which was more than I could make here. It’s all about making the most of your opportunities.”

Before he could sign his deal with Hiroshima, McBroom and his agent had to negotiate his release from the Kansas City Royals, who held his rights through the end of the 2023 season after making him a tender offer.

McBroom, 29, led the Triple-A League with 32 home runs for Omaha in 2021, but played in just two games with the parent club. He didn’t seem to fit into the Royals’ future plans, so they allowed him to move on to what may be greener pastures overseas.