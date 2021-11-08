Courtland grad Ryan McBroom signs to play baseball in Japan

Ryan McBroom speaks little Japanese. But at many of his minor-league baseball games this season, the Courtland High School graduate noticed scouts from teams across the globe in the stands.
They included representatives from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League. Despite the language difference, they proved to be very persuasive. And last week, McBroom signed to play for the Hiroshima Carp in 2022.
“Baseball, especially for a guy like me, is all about timing,” McBroom said in a telephone interview Sunday. “Anytime somebody wants you, it’s a good thing. They were offering $1 million, which was more than I could make here. It’s all about making the most of your opportunities.”
Before he could sign his deal with Hiroshima, McBroom and his agent had to negotiate his release from the Kansas City Royals, who held his rights through the end of the 2023 season after making him a tender offer.
McBroom, 29, led the Triple-A League with 32 home runs for Omaha in 2021, but played in just two games with the parent club. He didn’t seem to fit into the Royals’ future plans, so they allowed him to move on to what may be greener pastures overseas.
McBroom, who plays first base, outfield and designated hitter, said he has never been to Japan. “But I’ve been told by multiple players that you can make a great living,” he said. “They love the American guys--as long as you produce. It should be a relatively stress-free environment, with my contract already set.”
The Royals originally drafted McBroom in 2014, but he returned to West Virginia University for his senior season. The Toronto Blue Jays picked him in the 15th round in 2015, and he spent time in their organization, along with the New York Yankees and the Royals, who acquired him in a trade in August 2019. He has been a minor-league all-star four times in his career, including 2021.
McBroom hit six home runs for the Royals in 2020, but had limited opportunities in 2021. His deal with the Carp, which reportedly includes a $300,000 signing bonus, could allow him to return to the states in 2023 and sign with any team that might want him.
“It opens a lot more doors,” said McBroom, who plans to leave for Japan on Jan. 9. “The past couple of seasons, I have shown I can hit for average [.261 in 2021], and drive in runs [88 in 2021], and I’ve shown I can hit for power. I had a solid year. ... I’m grateful to the Royals for giving me this opportunity. The money was guaranteed, so I felt I had to do this.”
HALL’S ELBOW HEALED
Meanwhile, former Mountain View High School ace pitcher Dylan Hall said he has completely recovered from right elbow issues that interrupted his first professional season with in the New York Mets organization.
“I felt great after rehabbing,” Hall said Monday. “The stats show I did well after my rehab was complete. I was happy to end the season in a good note. It gave me confidence going forward.”
Hall opened the 2021 season at Low-A St. Lucie (Fla.), but was unexpectedly promoted to Double-A Binghamton (N.Y.) in May due to multiple injuries to starting pitchers there. After his second start, he alerted coaches of discomfort in his pitching elbow.
Multiple MRIs ruled out the need for surgery, but Hall was shut down for nearly two months while the inflammation and pain subsided. He then returned to St. Lucie, home of the Mets’ minor-league complex.
After rehabbing, he pitched twice for Mets’ rookie-league team, once for St. Lucie and four games for High-A Brooklyn. He was 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA with Binghamton but posted a 1.59 ERA in eight relief appearances at the lower levels. He said his fastball velocity returned to the low-90s by the end of the season, and that he felt no pain.
“Overall, it was a tough process,” said Hall, who is scheduled to report to St. Lucie in late February, barring a labor lockout. “But I’m in a lot better shape, physically. This was my first injury, and I learned a lot about my body and how to stay healthy.”
