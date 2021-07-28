 Skip to main content
Delmarva overpowers FredNats in10th inning
Fredericksburg Nationals

Fredericksburg Nationals outfielder Zach Cornell collides with the wall as he makes a catch in Tuesday night’s Low-A East League game against Delmarva at FredNats Ballpark. The FredNats rallied to tie the score with two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but eventually fell to the Shorebirds, 13–8 in 10 innings. 

 MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

A spirited ninth-inning rally allowed the Fredericksburg Nationals to force extra innings against Delmarva Tuesday night, but the visiting Shorebirds scored six times in the 10th for a 13-8 Low-A East League victory.

Junior Martina's RBI single in the ninth brought the FredNats even at 7 and gave the home crowd hopes of a second straight win. But Delmarva dominated the top of the 10th, with five different Shorebirds delivering RBI singles.

Ricardo Mendez and Leandro Emiliani each had two RBIs for Fredericksburg, which tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and took a 5-4 lead on Mendez's squeeze bunt in the seventh. But the Nationals' bullpen couldn't hold the advantage, allowing three runs in the ninth inning and six in the 10th.

The FredNats and Shorebirds are scheduled to play Game 3 of their six-game series Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.  Jackson Rutledge, the Washington Nationals' first-round draft pick in 2019, is scheduled to make his second start for Fredericksburg.

