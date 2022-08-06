 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Despite Wood's heroics, FredNats fall to Wood Ducks

PHOTO: Fred Nats logo

Despite a four-hit night from newcomer James Wood, the Fredericksburg Nationals dropped a 10-9, 10-inning Carolina League decision to the Down East Wood Ducks Friday night.

Wood had three RBIs, a stolen base and hit his first home run as a National after being acquired from San Diego in this week's Juan Soto trade. He hit 10 homers for the Padres' Lake Elsinore affiliate before the deal.

J.T. Arruda also homered for the FredNats, who erased a 6-0 deficit and took an 8-7 lead. But Down East's Zion Bannister tied the game with an RBI single in the eighth inning and won it with a walkoff hit in the 10th against Riggs Threadgill (6-2).  

