For FredNats' Rutledge, acing playoff debut is no sweat

Jackson Rutledge’s reputation for perspiration is well established within the Fredericksburg Nationals’ dugout.

It’s not at all uncommon for the power-throwing right-hander to saturate a half-dozen cotton arm sleeves along with a couple of undershirts in the course of a balmy, late-summer start.

“I’ll sometimes change pants during the game,” he admitted.

It seems the only thing that doesn’t make Rutledge sweat is the pressure of a bases-loaded jam. That’s exactly the situation he faced with one out in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s Carolina League North Division playoff opener.

Following a leadoff single, a hit batter and a walk, the visiting Lynchburg Hillcats appeared poised to break open a scoreless game. During a mound visit with pitching coach Joel Hanrahan, Rutledge coolly relayed his plan for escaping the predicament with a single pitch.

“He tells me he’s going to get a ground-ball double play with a nice two-seamer,” Hanrahan recalled.

The fact that it took until a 3-1 count to come to fruition? No sweat.

Rutledge delivered a sinker on the outside corner, then watched the brisk glovework of FredNats infielders Trey Lipscomb and Sammy Infante as they turned the promised 5-4-3 double play.

“That was the biggest play of the game,” he said.

Rutledge hardly broke a sweat (figuratively speaking) the rest of the way, churning through the Hillcats’ lineup in eight innings of scoreless work. He struck out six while walking just one and scattering three hits in Fredericksburg’s 2-0 victory. Of his 98 pitches, 61 were strikes.

“I think he had a little bit of everything going,” said Hanrahan, who estimated that Rutledge threw 23 of 26 sinkers for strikes.

He likely needed that degree of command on a night where the FredNats managed just four hits of their own, three of which came off the bat of Infante.

Tuesday’s imbalance fit into a phenomenon the FredNats have experienced often during their run to a second-half crown. Fredericksburg will now look to clinch the series Thursday night at Lynchburg, with 18-year-old prospect Jarlin Susana taking the mound.

“I think the pitchers and the hitters are playing off each other,” Rutledge said on Wednesday. “Last night, their guy shoved and we had a hard time getting the bats going, and the pitchers stepped up and said, ‘OK, we’ll put up zeroes.’

“The days where we go out and give up three or four runs early, the hitters say, ‘That’s cool, we’ll get you five or six.’”

But two runs amounted to plenty of support on a night when Rutledge recorded six 1-2-3 innings. The Washington Nationals’ 2019 first-round draft pick is 4-0 with a 2.45 ERA, 34 strikeouts and nine walks in his last five starts, dating back to the regular season.

As temperatures started to dip later in the September evening, Rutledge kept bringing the heat Tuesday night. His fastball lit up the stadium gun at 97 mph as late as the seventh inning, stamina he attributes to diligently tracking his nutrition and sleep during the offseason.

“He’s probably pretty sore today, didn’t even feel it last night,” Hanrahan said. “You get in this atmosphere, fans were wild last night, kind of the adrenaline takes over and you don’t even realize what’s happening. It was awesome.”