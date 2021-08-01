 Skip to main content
Former W&L star Craig signs with Orioles
Former W&L star Craig signs with Orioles

Former Washington & Lee High School baseball standout Trendon Craig has signed with the Baltimore Orioles, who drafted him in the 20th round last month.

Craig reportedly received a $250,000 signing bonus, which was above his slotted amount. He had the leverage of playing next season at N.C. State, which offered him a scholarship after two years at Louisburg (N.C.) Junior College.

Craig was named National Junior College Athletic Association Region X player of the year in 2021 after batting .420 with 14 homers, 55 RBIs and 28 stolen bases in 41 games.

Sunday marked the deadline for Major League teams to sign their draft picks.

