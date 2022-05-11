 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fredericks Nationals fall to Kannapolis in series opener

  0
PHOTO: Fred Nats logo

The Fredericksburg Nationals' bats went silent for the final six innings of Tuesday's Carolina League series opener against Kannapolis, which escaped with a 3-2 win.

Geraldi Diaz's second-inning RBI double and Jeremy De La Rosa's third-inning run-scoring single staked the FredNats to an early 2-0 lead, but they never scored again. Cannon Ballers relievers Everhett Hazlewood (3-0) and Frander Veras combined for four scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, Kannapolis tied it with two runs in the fourth and scored the eventual winning run in the eighth on Ivan Gonzalez's second RBI groundout of the night.

De La Rosa had two of the FredNats' six hits. 

