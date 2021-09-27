Fredericksburg Nationals 2022 schedule

The Fredericksburg Nationals will begin their 2022 season with a three-game series in Delmarva before coming home to host the Carolina Mudcats on April 12.

Minor League Baseball released the 132-game 2022 Low-A East League schedule on Monday. In their second season, the FredNats will face every league opponent except the Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies. They will host Lynchburg on July 4.

Game times will be announced later. Ticket information is available at FredNats.com.

Following is Fredericksburg’s 2022 schedule, with home series in capital letters:

APRIL

8–10: at Delmarva

12–17: CAROLINA

19–24: at Kannapolis

26–May 1: CHARLESTON

MAY

3–8: at Lynchburg

10–15: KANNAPOLIS

17–22: at Delmarva

24–29: SALEM

31–June 5: at Fayetteville

JUNE

7–12: LYNCHBURG