 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericksburg Nationals 2022 schedule
0 comments

Fredericksburg Nationals 2022 schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Fred Nats logo

The Fredericksburg Nationals will begin their 2022 season with a three-game series in Delmarva before coming home to host the Carolina Mudcats on April 12.

Minor League Baseball released the 132-game 2022 Low-A East League schedule on Monday. In their second season, the FredNats will face every league opponent except the Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies. They will host Lynchburg on July 4.

Game times will be announced later. Ticket information is available at FredNats.com.

Following is Fredericksburg’s 2022 schedule, with home series in capital letters:

APRIL

8–10: at Delmarva

12–17: CAROLINA

19–24: at Kannapolis

26–May 1: CHARLESTON

MAY

3–8: at Lynchburg

10–15: KANNAPOLIS

17–22: at Delmarva

24–29: SALEM

31–June 5: at Fayetteville

JUNE

7–12: LYNCHBURG

14–19: at Myrtle Beach

21–26: at Salem

28–July 3: DELMARVA

JULY

4, 6–10: LYNCHBURG

12–17: at Augusta

18–21: All-Star break

22–24: at Delmarva

26–31: SALEM

AUGUST/SEPTEMBER

2–7: at Down East

9–14: AUGUSTA

16–21: at Lynchburg

23–28: DOWN EAST

30–Sept. 4: DELMARVA

Sept. 6–11: at Salem

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

September 27th Preview: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert