Fredericksburg Nationals 2022 schedule

The Fredericksburg Nationals will begin their 2022 season with a three-game series in Delmarva before coming home to host the Carolina Mudcats on April 12.
Minor League Baseball released the 132-game 2022 Low-A East League schedule on Monday. In their second season, the FredNats will face every league opponent except the Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies. They will host Lynchburg on July 4.
Game times will be announced later. Ticket information is available at FredNats.com.
Following is Fredericksburg’s 2022 schedule, with home series in capital letters:
APRIL
8–10: at Delmarva
12–17: CAROLINA
19–24: at Kannapolis
26–May 1: CHARLESTON
MAY
3–8: at Lynchburg
10–15: KANNAPOLIS
17–22: at Delmarva
24–29: SALEM
31–June 5: at Fayetteville
JUNE
7–12: LYNCHBURG
14–19: at Myrtle Beach