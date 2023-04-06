Shortstop and third base are separated by a rather insignificant distance on the diamond, but for Brady House, a move to the hot corner could go a long way toward improving his prospects as a prospect in the Washington Nationals organization.

House, a 2021 first-round draft pick whose career started with much fanfare in Fredericksburg before a nagging back injury cut his 2022 season short in June, returns to the FredNats with a clean bill of health — and a new position to master.

“At first, the main thing was my eyes,” House said of making the transition. “They’re both on the left side of the infield, but once you get over there you realize it’s two very different positions. That’s the hot corner — you can either get soft rollers or hard shots that you have to sit back on.”

House hit. 278 with three home runs and 31 RBIs in 45 games as an 18-year-old navigating his first full season of pro ball. He dealt with a pair of brief stints on the injured list before being officially ruled out for the season in August.

“At first, nobody knew what it was,” House said of his injury. “Just the longer I went, I just noticed that it would take more time to get it where I wanted it to be at.”

Regardless of his injury, a move to third was likely for House given the Nationals’ logjam at shortstop. CJ Abrams, acquired via a trade with San Diego last season, is just 22 and already Washington’s starter, while Armando Cruz, an international signee from the Dominican Republic, will open the season at shortstop in Fredericksburg.

FredNats manager Jake Lowery said he’s noticed House taking more time with his pre-and post game routines since recovering from the injury. While nuances like adjusting to left or right handed hitters and covering bunts will continue to be a learning adjustment for House, he’s already impressed Washington’s player development staff with his desire to learn his new position.

“He’s doing well with it,” Lowery said. “It’s a little less stress on his body moving side to side, as opposed to shortstop. He’s been a big kid from the start. He’s enjoyed it, he’s learned with it, but I think it’s going to help him in his career.”

Here are some other storylines ahead of the FredNats’ season opener against Lynchburg, on Friday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium:

Names to know

Fredericksburg’s opening day roster features eight of the top 30 prospects in the Washington Nationals’ organization, according to MLB.com.

Outfielder Elijah Green, who was selected fifth overall last summer, headlines the new crop of players, along with House and flame-throwing power pitcher Jarlin Susana. At age 18, lefty-hitting outfielder Brenner Cox will be one of the youngest players in the Carolina League.

Lowery also mentioned outfielder Daylen Lyle, a former second-round pick who missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

“He’s a dynamic player who’s going to be at the top of our lineup,” Lowery said of Lyle.

Playoff payoff

Fredericksburg reached the postseason for the first time last season, falling in three games to in a Carolina League semifinal series. The FredNats won their playoff opener at home before ending their season with a pair of losses on the road in Lynchburg.

For returning players like Sammy Infante and Brandon Boissiere, that experience could prove invaluable.

“The game that we had here is probably like an opening day,” Lowery said. “To see and experience that with a crowd playing after everyone else is done—they’re all watching us.

“I think that’s something they’ll cherish, but obviously we want to go back and win it all.”