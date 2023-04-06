PITCHERS
No. ; Name ; B/T ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Age
40 ; Juan Abreu ; R/R ; 6–3 ; 225 ; 22
27 ; Pablo Aldonis ; L/L ; 6–1 ; 160 ; 20
18 ; Jose Atencio ; R/R ; 5–11 ; 165 ; 21
30 ; Jake Bennett ; L/L ; 6–6 ; 230 ; 22
32 ; Bryan Caceres ; R/R ; 6–1 ; 170 ; 23
7 ; Christian Ciuffetelli ; R/R ; 6–2 ; 200 ; 23
15 ; Riley Cornelio ; R/R ; 6–3 ; 195 ; 22
20 ; Mason Denaburg ; R/R ; 6–4 ; 195 ; 23
22 ; Miguel Gomez ; R/R ; 6–3 ; 170 ; 21
31 ; Brad Lord ; R/R ; 6–3 ; 225 ; 23
8 ; Kevin Rodriguez ; R/R ; 6–1 ; 145 ; 22
29 ; Bryan Sanchez ; R/R ; 6–1 ; 175 ; 20
23 ; Jarlin Susana ; R/R ; 6–7 ; 265 ; 19
6 ; Jose Ulloa ; R/R ; 6–2 ; 200 ; 23
26 ; Luke Young ; R/R ; 6–3 ; 170 ; 21
CATCHERS
No. ; Name ; B/T ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Age
14 ; Maxwell Romero Jr. ; L/R ; 6–1 ; 225 ; 21
25 ; Steven Williams ; L/R ; 6–3 ; 220 ; 24
5 ; Paul Witt ; R/R ; 5–11 ; 170 l 25
INFIELDERS
No. ; Name ; B/T ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Age
17 ; Branden Boissiere ; L/L ; 6–1 ; 225 ; 23
4 ; Armando Cruz ; R/R ; 5–10 ; 160 ; 19
28 ; Brady House ; R/R ; 6–4 ; 215 ; 19
13 ; Sammy Infante ; R/R ; 6–1 ; 185 ; 21
9 ; Cortland Lawson ; R/R ; 6–2 ; 200 ; 22
2 ; Zion Pettigrew ; R/R ; 6–1 ; 175 ; 24
11 ; Roismar Quintana ; R/R ; 6–1 ; 175 ; 20
12 ; Murphy Stehly ; R/R ; 5–10 ; 205 ; 24
OUTFIELDERS
No. ; Name ; B/T ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Age
3 ; Brenner Cox ; L/R ; 6–3 ; 195 ; 18
21 ; Elijah Green ; R/R ; 6–3 ; 225 ; 19
10 ; Daylen Lile ; L/R ; 6–0 ; 195 ; 20
1 ; Johnathan Thomas ; R/R ; 5– 7 ; 175 ; 23