Fredericksburg Nationals fall to 0-6 with loss in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG 8, FREDERICKSBURG 4
LYNCHBURG—Jonathan Rodriguez hit a two-run, eighth-inning home run after the Hillcats went ahead on a throwing error and swept their season-opening six-game series from the Nationals,
Jake Randa hit a three-run double in the top of the first inning for Fredericksburg (0–6), which will host its first game in its new ballpark on Tuesday against Delmarva.
