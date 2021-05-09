 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg Nationals fall to 0-6 with loss in Lynchburg
Fredericksburg Nationals fall to 0-6 with loss in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG 8, FREDERICKSBURG 4

LYNCHBURG—Jonathan Rodriguez hit a two-run, eighth-inning home run after the Hillcats went ahead on a throwing error and swept their season-opening six-game series from the Nationals,

Jake Randa hit a three-run double in the top of the first inning for Fredericksburg (0–6), which will host its first game in its new ballpark on Tuesday against Delmarva.

