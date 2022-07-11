Fredericksburg Nationals notebook: De La Rosa awaits promotion

The fascination surrounding the unfortunate baseballs that have encountered Jeremy De La Rosa’s bat of late is not constrained to those the 20-year-old prospect launches over fences or deposits into gaps.

“His development is just kind of hitting balls extremely hard,” said Fredericksburg Nationals manager Jake Lowery of De La Rosa, who enters Tuesday’s series at Augusta as the owner of a .315 batting average.

“Yesterday in particular, even his outs were more than 100 mph [exit velocity]. He’s getting the barrel to the ball at the right spot.”

De La Rosa ranks among the Carolina League’s leaders in several offensive categories, including OPS (.899) and RBIs (57). The Dominican outfielder has shown promise as a baserunner as well, stealing 26 bases on 31 attempts.

According to Lowery, De La Rosa has also “tightened up,” his defense in center field, where he’s played exclusively this season. He sports a fielding percentage of .942, with seven errors in 114 total chances.

“He’s the total package, man,” Lowery said.

That package may be in transit to Advanced-A Wilmington any day now.

FredNats on fire

If, as the late John Madden once said “winning’s the great deodorant,” then the FredNats’ clubhouse has been smelling like roses lately.

After missing out on the first-half pennant by a single game, Fredericksburg opened the second half of its Carolina League schedule on a torrid pace.

The FredNats didn’t lose a game between June 28 and July 4, going a perfect 8–0. At the time it finally ended with a loss to Lynchburg on July 6, the FredNats’ winning streak was tied for the longest across all of minor league baseball.

“It just kind of relaxes everybody, and the atmosphere is better than if we were losing,” Lowery said with a laugh.

House update

Lowery originally said he anticipated 2021 first-round draft pick Brady House returning by the end of the month. That timetable has been delayed slightly, for precautionary reasons.

House hasn’t played since June 11 as the 6-foot-4 shortstop continues to rehab from a back injury at the Nationals’ team complex in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was hitting .278 with an OPS of .731 at the time of his injury.

“We’ll have a timetable at some point, but it’ll be a little later than we thought,” Lowery said.