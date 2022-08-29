Fredericksburg Nationals notebook: Newcomers thrive in playoff push

When the Washington Nationals overhauled their minor-league system last winter, hiring De Jon Watson as director of player development, the philosophical changes reverberated throughout the organization.

In particular, the new regime placed an emphasis on winning at all levels—not at the cost of developing prospects, but as a crucial aspect of it.

The Fredericksburg Nationals epitomize that shift in mindset.

After losing the first 15 games of their inaugural season year ago, the FredNats narrowly missed out on the first-half Carolina League title earlier this summer. Now, with 12 days remaining, Fredericksburg (33–20) holds a 3.5-game lead in the league’s north division for the second-half crown.

If the FredNats hang on for the second-half title, they’ll face first-half champion Lynchburg in a best-of-three series starting Sept. 14. The winner of that series will take on the South champion for the league crown. Myrtle Beach won the South’s first-half title, and Charleston leads the second-half standings by 3.5 games.

The Mills Cup trophy, awarded to the Carolina League’s champion, won’t have a lasting impact on the organization’s trajectory; the FredNats’ dogged pursuit of it just might, however.

“It’s a huge benefit for all the kids,” Watson said in a phone interview. “That’s ultimately what we’re all playing the game for. To be in a playoff environment and understanding the pressure that comes along with it. It’s all part of the development process.”

Many of the players who contributed to Fredericksburg’s first-half success have since matriculated to High-A Wilmington or otherwise moved on. The team’s current roster features a mix of recent draft picks, signees and trade acquisitions that have been thrust into a true playoff atmosphere.

The new additions haven’t wilted under the pressure. Since joining the FredNats in mid-July, first baseman Will Frizzell is batting .333 with nine home runs—including three on Friday night against Down East. Outfielder James Wood, acquired in the blockbuster trade involving Juan Soto, has similarly dazzled at the plate, hitting .307 with eight doubles in just 84 at-bats.

“Any time you get a chance to play for something other than to just get through the season, it always pays dividends,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery said.

House’s season over

One prospect who won’t get to take part in the postseason push is shortstop Brady House. Washington’s 2021 first-round selection hasn’t played since mid-June due to a lingering back injury.

On Monday, Lowery confirmed that House won’t return for Fredericksburg’s remaining 13 games.

“They’re trying to get him ready for next spring training,” Lowery said. “There was no point in trying to push something just to get back to Low-A. I think they’re taking it slow and he should be good to go next year, hopefully.”

At the time of his injury, House, a 6-foot-4 prospect from Winder, Ga., was hitting .278 with 31 RBIs.