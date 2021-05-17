Fredericksburg Nationals notebook: Single-game tickets go on sale soon

When the Fredericksburg Nationals took the field last Tuesday, only a portion of the team’s nascent fanbase was able to witness history.

State COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor venues capped capacity at 30 percent, or roughly 2,000 fans, for the FredNats’ inaugural home game. The vast majority of those in attendance were season-ticket holders.

The same limits will be in place for this week’s series with Salem, but change is coming faster than a measure of four-seam chin music. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the phasing out of several COVID-19 related restrictions via a May 14 executive order.

Current restrictions are set to expire on May 28, when the FredNats are on the road. That means the first FredNats game to be played in front of a true capacity crowd figures to be June 1, when Fredericksburg hosts Delmarva.

“We’re pumped, but the biggest thing is finally being able to show off the stadium to all of Fredericksbrug,” FredNats general manager Nick Hall said. “We’re super excited to have [opened] for season ticket holders—we love them—but we want to show off to the entire community, and this gives us that opportunity to truly make this Fredericksburg’s stadium.”