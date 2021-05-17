Fredericksburg Nationals notebook: Single-game tickets go on sale soon

When the Fredericksburg Nationals took the field last Tuesday, only a portion of the team’s nascent fanbase was able to witness history.
State COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor venues capped capacity at 30 percent, or roughly 2,000 fans, for the FredNats’ inaugural home game. The vast majority of those in attendance were season-ticket holders.
The same limits will be in place for this week’s series with Salem, but change is coming faster than a measure of four-seam chin music. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the phasing out of several COVID-19 related restrictions via a May 14 executive order.
Current restrictions are set to expire on May 28, when the FredNats are on the road. That means the first FredNats game to be played in front of a true capacity crowd figures to be June 1, when Fredericksburg hosts Delmarva.
“We’re pumped, but the biggest thing is finally being able to show off the stadium to all of Fredericksbrug,” FredNats general manager Nick Hall said. “We’re super excited to have [opened] for season ticket holders—we love them—but we want to show off to the entire community, and this gives us that opportunity to truly make this Fredericksburg’s stadium.”
Single-game tickets for the month of June will go on sale May 24, the team announced Monday. Tickets will come available on a month-to-month basis for the time being, Hall said.
Per Northam’s order, fans who are vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks inside the ballpark. Season ticket holders who were displaced by social distancing requirements will now return to their original seats, Hall added.
REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE
On the eve of the minor league season, Washington Nationals assistant general manager/player development Mark Scialabba hinted that the FredNats were in line to receive a few highly touted prospects who, for various reasons, needed to spend another week or two at the team’s complex in Florida.
The reinforcements have arrived—and not a moment too soon.
On Friday afternoon, Fredericksburg (now 0–12) added the talented trio of Jeremy De La Rosa, Viandel Pena and Leandro Emiliani to its roster.
De La Rosa, 19, is the No. 6 prospect in the Nationals’ farm system, according to MLB.com. The left-handed outfielder hails from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and so far has batted leadoff for the FredNats in two games, going 1 for 8.
Pena is a switch hitter who will play middle infield. The 20-year-old is also an international signee from the DR.
Emiliani, 21, gives Fredericksburg’s lineup another left-handed bat. Of the three recent call-ups, the Columbia native has spent the longest in Washington’s farm system, playing 82 games in the Gulf Coast rookie league from 2018–19. In 2019, he hit .299 with 11 doubles in 127 at bats.
To make room on its roster, Fredericksburg optioned infielder Gio Diaz and outfielder Zach Cornell to the Complex League in Florida.
The loneliest number
Fredericksburg has already made history in its inaugural season, and it’s not the flattering kind. The FredNats entered last weekend as one of only three minor-league teams without a victory in 2021.
The other two, the Kannapolis (N.C.) Cannonballers and Binghamton (N.Y.) Rumble Ponies, have since crashed the win column, leaving Fredericksburg as the only winless team out of a total 120 affiliates.
Fredericksburg isn’t alone in its growing pains, though. In 2008, the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs started their inaugural season 0–11 before winning their 12th game.
The FredNats will again try for victory No. 1 on Tuesday night, when Salem visits to open a six-game series.
Out on the farm
Fredericksburg isn’t the only Washington affiliate to struggle out of the gate this season. The Triple-A Rochester Red Wings, are 2–10 and even managed to lose a game in which Stephen Strasburg, slumming it for a rehab start, pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
Harrisburg, Washington’s AA affiliate has sputtered to a 4–8 start to the season, while High-A Wilmington, managed by former Potomac Nationals skipper Tripp Keister, is the standout of the bunch at an even 6–6.
job fair
With more fans comes an added need for workers at FredNats Ballpark. To fill several new gameday staff positions, the team plans to hold a job fair at the stadium on May 24 from 4–7 p.m.
