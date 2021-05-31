Fredericksburg Nationals pitchers balk at rule changes

If the aim of experimental rules changes across baseball’s minor leagues is to speed up a game that is, at times, unpalatably slow, Fredericksburg Nationals pitching coach Pat Rice finds the tinkering in Low-A ball somewhat ironic.
This season, pitchers on the FredNats and other Low-A teams are limited to two pickoff attempts per batter; if a third attempt doesn’t result in an out, a balk is ruled and the runner awarded the next base.
“There’s always been simple rules that baseball’s gone by with runners,” Rice said. “Those rules have changed, and not necessarily in a positive way.
“I’m not sure if it’s going to speed the game up, by any means. If anything, it’s going to slow it down because you’ll have more stolen bases and the ball being thrown all over.”
So far, the numbers bear out that theory. Just a month into the season, Low-A East runners have stolen 373 bases while only being caught 80 times (an 82 percent success rate).
The changes were a topic of discussion during Washington Nationals pitching coordinator Brad Holman’s recent visit to Fredericksburg. Holman and the Nationals’ minor-league coaches face a dilemma in teaching the new rules as players matriculate through the farm system.
“It’s still kind of a work in progress how we want to teach as an organization: do we want to prepare them for the next level, or do we prepare them for the big leagues, which is what we’re ultimately doing?” Rice said.
In High-A, for example, pitchers must disengage the rubber before picking off. That means no more “balk” moves for left-handed pitchers, who’ve historically looked at the maneuver as something of an art form. For now, the FredNats are still using a regular lefty move, Rice said.
“That’ll definitely be another learning curve we’ll have to deal with when we get there,” said southpaw Mitchell Parker, whose 43 strikeouts in 24.2 innings of work make him a candidate for promotion in the not-so-distant future.
The pickoff changes were difficult to prepare for during spring training, Rice said, because no one knew exactly how offenses would attack them.
It took the FredNats a full seven games to figure out their new approach. Baserunners were emboldened, taking massive “one-way” leads as if daring pitchers to throw over.
“Guys were tentative to pick, because they didn’t want to get caught stepping off too much,” Rice said. “So they just weren’t picking. And we were taken advantage of by base runners.”
FredNats reliever Tanner Driskill observed that not only pickoffs are affected; any disengaging of the rubber counts toward the new limit.
“Even if you just step off--if you and your catcher aren’t on the same page--that’s one right there,” Driskill said. “It’s something you really have to keep in mind.”
Parker honored
Following a road trip in which he struck out 22 Down East Wood Ducks over two starts, FredNats left-hander Mitchell Parker was named Low-A East pitcher of the week by Minor League Baseball on Monday.
Parker, Washington’s fifth-round pick in last year’s draft, allowed one hit in 12 innings of work during the FredNats’ series in Kinston, N.C. He leads the Low-A East in several statistical categories, including ERA (2.92), opponent batting average (.161) and innings pitched (43).
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045