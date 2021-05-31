Fredericksburg Nationals pitchers balk at rule changes

If the aim of experimental rules changes across baseball’s minor leagues is to speed up a game that is, at times, unpalatably slow, Fredericksburg Nationals pitching coach Pat Rice finds the tinkering in Low-A ball somewhat ironic.

This season, pitchers on the FredNats and other Low-A teams are limited to two pickoff attempts per batter; if a third attempt doesn’t result in an out, a balk is ruled and the runner awarded the next base.

“There’s always been simple rules that baseball’s gone by with runners,” Rice said. “Those rules have changed, and not necessarily in a positive way.

“I’m not sure if it’s going to speed the game up, by any means. If anything, it’s going to slow it down because you’ll have more stolen bases and the ball being thrown all over.”

So far, the numbers bear out that theory. Just a month into the season, Low-A East runners have stolen 373 bases while only being caught 80 times (an 82 percent success rate).

The changes were a topic of discussion during Washington Nationals pitching coordinator Brad Holman’s recent visit to Fredericksburg. Holman and the Nationals’ minor-league coaches face a dilemma in teaching the new rules as players matriculate through the farm system.