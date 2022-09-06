 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fredericksburg Nationals romp, claim playoff spot

One year after starting 0-15, the Fredericksburg Nationals are in the playoffs.

Tuesday night's 15-5 victory at Salem, combined with Carolina's 5-4, 10-inning loss to Myrtle Beach, gave the FredNats the Carolina League's North Division second-half championship.

They'll begin a semifinal series against first-half winner Lynchburg at home next Tuesday night. The winner of that best-of-three set will face the South Division champion for the Mills Cup, given to the league champion.

Geraldi Diaz hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs Tuesday night, and Brandon Boissiere added three RBIs for the Nationals, who dropped their first 15 games last season, their first after moving south from Woodbridge. J.T. Arruda and T.J. White each had three of Fredericksburg's 17 hits.

That was plenty of support for Jackson Rutledge (8-6), who struck out seven in five innings to take over the team lead in victories.

The FredNats (39-21 in the second half) and Salem will play a doubleheader Wednesday and continue the final regular-season series through Sunday.

