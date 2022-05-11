Fredericksburg Nationals shut out Kannapolis to even series

Bryan Caceras and Andrew Alvarez combined on a three-hit shutout Wednesday afternoon as the Fredericksburg Nationals blanked the visiting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 3-0 in a Carolina League game.

Alvarez struck out eight and didn't allow a hit in three innings of relief to earn the save after Caceras (3-1) worked the first six innings.

Leandro Emiliani doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored once for Fredericksburg, which rebounded from a 3-2 loss in Tuesday night's series opener. Jeremy De La Rosa scored twice.

On Tuesday, the FredNats' bats went silent for the final six innings.

Geraldi Diaz's second-inning RBI double and De La Rosa's third-inning run-scoring single staked the FredNats to an early 2-0 lead, but they never scored again. Cannon Ballers relievers Everhett Hazlewood (3-0) and Frander Veras combined for four scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, Kannapolis tied it with two runs in the fourth and scored the eventual winning run in the eighth on Ivan Gonzalez's second RBI groundout of the night.

De La Rosa had two of the FredNats' six hits.