FredNats announce 2022 promotional schedule

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Theme nights and memorabilia giveaways will be part of the Fredericksburg Nationals’ 2022 promotional schedule, which the team announced Friday.

The scheduled April 12 opener will feature a rally towel for each fan in attendance. Subsequent giveaway nights include T-shirts (May 1 and 15), caps (June 12) and tube socks (April 17).

Weekly specials will include $”2 Tuesdays” (tickets and tacos for $2); “Thirsty Thursdays” ($2 beers), “Fireworks Fridays” and “Salute to Service Sundays.” Each Saturday will feature a different theme.

The FredNats will host “Bark in the Park” nights on June 8 and Aug. 10; “Education Days” for school field trips on April 13 and May 11; and military ticket nights on May 25, July 6 and Aug. 31, where active and retired military members and first responders get free admission.

Scheduled theme nights include “Star Wars Night” (Aug. 30); “Game Show Night” (May 14);”Top Gus Night” (May 28, with a replica jersey giveaway); “Nickelodeon Night” (July 9); “Christmas in July (July 30); and “Wizards Night” (Aug. 13). A special fireworks show will bein after the Monday, July 4 game, and fan appreciation night will be held Aug. 27, with a bobblehead giveaway.

For ticket information, visit frednats.com/tickets or call 540/858-4242.