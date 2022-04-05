FredNats are betting the House on their 2021 first-round draft pick

If last summer marked Brady House’s professional baseball orientation, April represents a full diamond course load for the Washington Nationals’ 2021 first-round pick.

“I don’t want there to be a day where I’m not learning something new, picking people’s minds,” House said Tuesday, less than 12 hours after reporting for his assignment with the Low-A Fredericksburg Nationals. “I want to be able to maximize my ability, and the only way to do that is learning every day.”

One of the first lessons for House, an 18-year-old shortstop with obvious talent and a subtle Georgia drawl, was that he needed to ask a different question each time he steps to the plate. Back at Winder-Barrow High School in Winder, Ga., House based his approach on a pitcher’s velocity (or lack thereof).

Professional hitting, by contrast, requires a more discerning eye.

“It’s not, ‘Is he fast.’ because they’re fast everywhere in pro ball,” House said of facing pitchers who are paid to get him out. “The adjustment here is, ‘Is he nasty or not?’ ”

After being selected 11th overall last June, House reported to the FCL Nationals, Washington’s Florida Complex League team. FredNats manager Jake Lowery noted that the FCL’s brisk pace (teams play four games a week) made for enough of an adjustment, baseball considerations aside.

“It’s not really fair to a high school player to judge them,” Lowery said. “They’ve never played that many games in their life, let alone a week.”

Viewed through that lens, the early returns are even more impressive. In 16 games with the FCL Nationals, House hit .322 with four home runs. Defensively at shortstop, he boasted a .924 fielding percentage.

During spring training, House said he gravitated toward Joe Dillon, Washington’s hitting coordinator who served as an assistant coach on the 2019 World Series team. They worked on honing House’s timing and pitch selection.

“We just wanted to lock it in, and make sure everything is finely perfected when the season starts,” House said.

In Fredericksburg, House must adjust quickly to the grind of a 150-game season divided into six-game series. Time management—down to the hour—is therefore an important prerequisite for House or any player entering his first full season. It begins Friday at Delmarva, with the FredNats’ home opener scheduled for next Tuesday against Carolina.

“Nothing has really changed physically, but he has an idea of how to prepare every day,” Lowery said.

House, who received a $5 million bonus upon signing with the Nationals, said he doesn’t feel as though his first-round status sets him apart from his new teammates.

The way he sees it, they’re all just setting out to learn the pro game—together.

“I’m like all these other guys, we’re trying to make it as far as we can and just have fun at the same time,” House said. “We’re all out here trying to do the same thing.”

Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045 @joeylomonaco

