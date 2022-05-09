FredNats are enjoying Infante's power play

Amid talk of sunflower seed preferences and societal quagmires, a friendly debate about the origin of mankind broke out inside the Fredericksburg Nationals’ clubhouse.

Third baseman Sammy Infante noted that, while Christian, he has gradually come to incorporate leading scientific theories into his worldview. Though typically positioned just a few feet away from Infante on the infield dirt, shortstop Brady House just couldn’t meet his teammate halfway when it came to creationism.

“Brady wasn’t having it, like, ‘It’s Adam and Eve, what are you talking about?’” Infante recalled with a laugh. “Those are the types of conversations we have in our rooms.”

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds and with as many tools as can be counted on one hand, House seems as though he may have been crafted directly from the rib bone of Cal Ripken Jr.

Infante, meanwhile, has quietly evolved into FredNats’ best power hitter. He leads the Carolina League with seven home runs, with baseballs leaving the park at a clip that’s surprised even the player himself.

“I’ve always had the idea of hitting the ball hard,” said the 20-year-old Hialeah, Fla., native. “Ever since I started playing baseball, I never wanted to be a soft contact guy. I always wanted to put some emphasis behind the ball.

“But home runs at this rate? I’ve never done it like this.”

Infante attributes his recent power surge to adjustments made during the offseason. Along with shortening his swing, the right-handed hitter simplified his overall approach at the plate.

“I worked with the right guys, and, if you get the right pitches at the right time, they’re going to go,” he said.

Infante was a senior at Monsignor Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Fla., when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and he said he regrets not enjoying one last go-round with the friends and coaches he considered family. The inertia he felt during lockdown was interrupted only by calls from pro scouts, who ensured Infante that they were still interested in his services.

Despite holding offers from every Division I school in the state of Florida (and receiving strong peer pressure to attend the University of Miami), Infante signed with the Nationals after being selected in round 2C of the truncated 2020 MLB Draft.

He batted .215 in 37 games with the Gulf Coast Nationals last season, homering just three times in 121 at-bats. Despite facing better pitching in 2022, Infante has improved in every major statistical category, including batting average (.234), slugging percentage (.558) and OPS (.872)

The uptick in production hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“We’re excited about the signs of power,” Washington Nationals director of player development De Jon Watson said. “There’s something to his swing.”

While the Nationals are pleased with Infante’s development at this stage in his career, they still want to see him drive more balls into the right-center field gap, Watson said.

Infante would be the first to admit that his swing, just like the rest of his game, is still evolving.

“Nobody is an end product yet, so I can see everybody’s process,” he said. “I can see what they’re striving to be. For me, my end product is nowhere near finished.

“That’s the coolest part of being down here, is just seeing everybody’s development and where they want to be.”

